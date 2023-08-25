Biden chuckles over Trump’s mugshot: ‘Handsome guy. Wonderful guy’

President Joe Biden chuckled when asked about his predecessor Donald Trump’s mug shot taken at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Biden was asked by Bloomberg about the photo when coming out of a pilates and spin class in Lake Tahoe, California. The president said he saw the image on TV.

“Handsome guy. Wonderful guy,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden was booed by bystanders as he approached the press. He said he watched at least an hour and twenty minutes of the first Republican debate, which didn’t feature Mr Trump.

The president said he didn’t “learn much” from the Milwaukee showdown.

“I don’t remember them speaking to any of the issues,” he said.

“I don’t quite get where they’re going,” he added. “I didn’t learn much.”

