Biden and Trump share Easter messages with very different tones

Joe Biden and Donald Trump both made online psots on Sunday in which they wished people happy Easter, though their messages differed somewhat in tone.

Mr Biden’s, written on X, was short and simple, stating: “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter.

“May God bless and keep you.”

In his own message, posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump also wished a “Happy Easter to all” though he included an attack on those seeking to “put me in prison”.

In a lengthy and, as is often the case, all-capitalised post on Sunday afternoon, the former president railed against some of his usual suspects, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON,” he wrote.

“INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION.”

“HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!”

Mr Trump referred to Mr Smith as “deranged” and said that Ms Willis’ case against him was “illegal,” another of his favourite refrains.

It comes as Republicans, led by the former president, sounded off on Mr Biden after he issued a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day because it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday.

Donald Trump’s easter message, posted on Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial)

Created by a Michigan-based transgender activist, Rachel Crandall, in 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility (often shortened to Trans Visibility Day) falls on March 31 every year – which is Easter Sunday in 2024.

President Biden marked the push for transgender rights with a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day on Friday, drawing the ire of the far right.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know,” he wrote on X.

“Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect.”