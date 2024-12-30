Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, was not an extravagant man.

He lived on a property in Plains, Georgia — where he died Sunday at age 100 — that was worth a fraction of the average U.S. house price, he shopped at budget stores, and he did not fly privately.

The least expensive former president for the U.S. government, Carter and his wife Rosalynn — who died in 2023 — lived a surprisingly average life after his term ended in 1981.

While the Carters lived a public life, they were nothing if not generous with their money.

“We give money, we don’t take it,” the former president told The Los Angeles Times in 1989 — though his record of charitable donations speaks for itself.

While Carter had not publicly stated where his inheritance would go after his death, he and his wife were known for their donations and philanthropic work.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter (left) pictured with his wife Rosalynn Carter (right) outside their Plains, Georgia home in 1988. The Carters lived in a home valued at just $167,000 after they left the White House, the Washington Post reports ( AFP via Getty Images )

Here’s what we know about Jimmy Carter’s wealth — and how he spent it throughout his life:

How much did Jimmy Carter make?

Carter’s exact net worth is not clear — however, we do know some information about how much he made from various income sources.

As all U.S. presidents do, Carter received a $221,400 annual pension. The federal government also provides former presidents with allowances for amenities such as travel and office space.

He lived in a two-bedroom home in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, valued at $167,000, according to The Washington Post, making his abode worth roughly one-third the average US house price.

The former president was also a prolific author who wrote more than 30 books in his lifetime. While many of his works did not reach the level of fame other presidents’ books did, his 1985 effort Blood of Abraham: Insights into the Middle East is described as a national bestseller.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, pictured in 2023, is where he retired after leaving the White House in 1981 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Carter reportedly rejected many speaking engagements as well, which is a typical source of income for former presidents. In 1989, he said he would never accept an extravagant payment for an appearance — his comments came after Ronald Reagan accepted $2 million for a speaking engagement in Japan.

“I’ve never criticized what Presidents Nixon, Ford or Reagan do with their post-White House years,” Carter toldThe Los Angeles Times. “But that’s not what I want out of life.”

Given these factors, Carter’s wealth portfolio may be much less than other presidents.

For instance, former president Barack Obama retired from the White House to an $8 million mansion in Washington, D.C., before buying another $12 million property in Martha’s Vineyard. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has his Mar-a-Lago estate that could be valued anywhere between $420 million to $1.5 billion. Both the former president and president-elect have earned money through speaking engagements.

Meanwhile, Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, reportedly received a $65 million joint book advance in 2017.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter did not spend money on extravagant properties such as Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

How did Jimmy Carter spend his money?

Carter and his wife did not spend their money on the usual post-presidential luxuries.

The two of them flew commercial rather than private, avoided joining corporate boards like many former presidents, and ate their Saturday night dinner on paper plates, The Washington Post reports.

The federal government pays former presidents to maintain their offices — and his, The Carter Foundation, is the least expensive to run, according to the Post.

Carter did not even take federal retirement benefits or healthcare because he did not meet the five-year employment minimum to qualify after serving only one term as president.

The Carters were also prolific philanthropists. In 1984, they launched the first inaugural Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity, a housing nonprofit. Every year since, the organization has hosted a Carter Work week to build housing throughout the world.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter (right) and Rosalynn Carter (left) pictured building a home during the 2003 Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity. The Carter Foundation’s mission is to raise funds to promote public health and peace ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the Carter Foundation lists roughly 100 charities and organizations on their website that they partner with to “advance peace and health in more than 80 countries.”