Jimmy Carter death – updates: 39th US president dies aged 100
Nobel Peace Prize winner served as governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States
James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died.
Carter, who was the longest-living former American president. He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.
He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.
Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.
As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.
Ariana Baio and Andrew Feinberg report.
