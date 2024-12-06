These two factors are the keys that helped Jimmy Carter live to 100, grandson says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former President Jimmy Carter is relying on his faith and his stubbornness during his time in hospice care to enjoy more that a century on Earth, his grandson has said.

The ex-commander-in-chief turned 100 in October after entering hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia in February 2023 at a time when his family thought he might live for days or weeks.

Grandson Jason Carter appeared on the podcast Politically Georgia by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday and addressed Carter’s longevity.

“We are not the ones responsible for when and how people leave this world in this kind of a way, and [Jimmy Carter’s] faith story is one that has been important to him, and this is another part of that,” he told the outlet.

The former president spent many years teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church before his health deteriorated.

“On a more personal level, I just think he’s stubborn. I mean, he’s never given up on anything in his life and he’s not going to start now,” his grandson noted.

While Carter did not attend public events celebrating his 100th birthday, he did participate in early voting for the presidential election, filling out a ballot supporting Vice President Kamala Harris that was taken to a drop box at the Sumter County Courthouse, family members said.

Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday School class at the Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Ga., in 2015. His grandson has attributed his longevity to his stubborness and faith ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Jason Carter noted that his grandfather has days that are better than others.

“He’s got big, good days where he’s pretty active. He’s up and active and talking, including [about] politics. But most days he’s not that active, he’s going to sleep a lot of the time,” he said on the podcast.

Earlier this year, Jason Carter told USA Today that his grandfather was still following politics and world events, specifically the war between Israel and Hamas, and the events in Gaza.

“Those are both things that are very close to his heart,” Jason Carter told the outlet in August.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away in November last year, with the former president taking part in her memorials.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Carter said in a statement at the time.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” he added.