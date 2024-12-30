Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Jimmy Carter death – updates: Biden remembers former president in heartfelt speech as tributes pour in

Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter served as governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States

Oliver O'Connell
Monday 30 December 2024 01:50 EST
Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies aged 100

James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died aged 100.

Carter, who was the longest-living former American president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, December 29, according to his son.

He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.

He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.

Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.

As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.

Follow for the latest information as we get it.

We accept self-congratulations about the wonderful 50th anniversary — which is wonderful — but we feel like Lyndon Johnson did it and we don’t have to do anything anymore.

Jimmy Carter — April 2014, commenting on racial inequality during a celebration of the Civil Rights Act’s 50th anniversary
Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 06:50

Watch: ‘A professional commitment of the Carter Center to help poor people’

Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 06:30

I don’t think there’s any doubt now that the NSA or other agencies monitor or record almost every telephone call made in the United States, including cellphones, and I presume email as well. We’ve gone a long way down the road of violating Americans’ basic civil rights, as far as privacy is concerned.

Jimmy Carter — March 2014, commenting on U.S. intelligence monitoring after the 9/11 terror attacks
Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 06:10

Keir Starmer leads UK tributes to former US president Jimmy Carter

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has led a host of tributes from UK politicians to former US president Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100.

Sir Keir said Mr Carter – who was the longest-living former American president – will be remembered for the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, as well as his “decades of selfless public service”.

Jabed Ahmed reports.

Keir Starmer leads UK tributes to former US president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter – who was the longest-living former American president – has died aged 100

Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 06:00

I have become convinced that the most serious and unaddressed worldwide challenge is the deprivation and abuse of women and girls, largely caused by a false interpretation of carefully selected religious texts and a growing tolerance of violence and warfare, unfortunately following the example set during my lifetime by the United States.

Jimmy Carter — From 2014 book 'A Call to Action’
Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 05:50

Watch: Nancy Pelosi speaks of Carter’s legacy

Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 05:30

You know how much I raised to run against Gerald Ford? Zero. You know how much I raised to run against Ronald Reagan? Zero. You know how much will be raised this year by all presidential, Senate and House campaigns? $6 billion. That’s 6,000 millions.

Jimmy Carter — September 2012, reacting to the 2010 “Citizens United” U.S. Supreme Court decision permitting unlimited third-party political spending
Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 05:10

How co-writing a book threatened the Carters' marriage

“Everything to Gain,” a 1987 collaboration with his wife, Rosalynn, turned into the “worst threat we ever experienced in our marriage,” an intractable standoff for the facilitator of the Camp David Accords and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Read on...

How co-writing a book threatened the Carters' marriage

No ex-president had a more prolific and diverse publishing career than Jimmy Carter

AP30 December 2024 05:00

I think it’s based on racism. There is an inherent feeling among many in this country that an African-American should not be president. ... No matter who he is or how much we disagree with his policies, the president should be treated with respect.

Jimmy Carter — September 2009, reacting to Rep. Joe Wilson’s shout of “You lie!” during a speech to Congress by President Barack Obama
Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 04:50

Watch: Carter delivers farewell address in January 1981

Oliver O'Connell30 December 2024 04:30

