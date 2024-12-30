Jimmy Carter death – updates: Biden remembers former president in heartfelt speech as tributes pour in
Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter served as governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died aged 100.
Carter, who was the longest-living former American president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, December 29, according to his son.
He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.
He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.
Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.
As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.
Follow for the latest information as we get it.
Watch: ‘A professional commitment of the Carter Center to help poor people’
Keir Starmer leads UK tributes to former US president Jimmy Carter
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has led a host of tributes from UK politicians to former US president Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100.
Sir Keir said Mr Carter – who was the longest-living former American president – will be remembered for the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, as well as his “decades of selfless public service”.
Jabed Ahmed reports.
Keir Starmer leads UK tributes to former US president Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter – who was the longest-living former American president – has died aged 100
How co-writing a book threatened the Carters' marriage
“Everything to Gain,” a 1987 collaboration with his wife, Rosalynn, turned into the “worst threat we ever experienced in our marriage,” an intractable standoff for the facilitator of the Camp David Accords and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Read on...
How co-writing a book threatened the Carters' marriage
No ex-president had a more prolific and diverse publishing career than Jimmy Carter
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments