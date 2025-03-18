Trump promises to release 80,000 pages of JFK assassination files today: Live updates
Trump did not say what new information could be included in the Kennedy assassination files, but said there would be no redactions
President Donald Trump said he would release approximately 80,000 pages related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy on Tuesday afternoon – part of his effort to make cases of public interest more accessible.
The president announced the release on Monday while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and asserted that the government would not redact “anything.”
Most of the records related to Kennedy’s assassination have already been released, according to the National Archives and Records Administration. A 1992 law required the government to release documents within 25 years of the assassination except those that could harm national security.
Trump released additional documents related to Kennedy’s assassination in 2017 but there are still thousands of documents that have been fully or partially withheld.
“You got a lot of reading,” Trump said on Monday.
The Kennedy assassination files release comes after a controversial attempt to release information related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier accused of sex trafficking dozens of children and young women. Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized for failing to produce new information related to Epstein. She ultimately blamed the FBI in New York for withholding documents.
JFK, RFK and MLK: The conspiracies behind each assassination that continue to enthrall amateur sleuths
Conspiracy theories about the assassination of President John F Kennedy on that fateful day on November 22, 1963, have swirled for decades. But experts agree that the imminent release of the long-awaited JFK files, along with unreleased documents about the killings of Robert F Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr, is unlikely to quell the paranoia surrounding any of their murders.
New documents unlikely to change narrative around JFK assassination
For decades, conspiracy theories have swirled surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy – but historians have largely agreed that the release of the remaining documents is unlikely to upend the narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald fired fatal shots at Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
Most of the records related to the assassination have been released, according to the National Archives. Only a few thousand remain.
Kevin Boyle, a professor at Northwestern University told NPR in January that the remainder were “not going to reveal something new” about Kennedy’s assassination.
Fredrik Logevall, a JFK biographer, similarly said the documents were not going to “dramatically overturn” history’s understanding of the assassination but that there could be useful information in the materials.
Timeline in document releases so far
1992: The federal government mandates all assassination-related documents be housed in the NARA and most be released by 2017, barring any exemptions by the president.
July 2017: NARA releases 3,810 documents and 17 audio files related to the Kennedy assassination.
October 2017: NARA releases 2,891 records related to the Kennedy assassination. Trump ordered the release of additional records by April 18, 2018 but withholds some due to national security concerns.
November 2017: NARA releases 11,420 records related to the Kennedy assassination. Of those, around 2,400 contain redactions
December 2017: NARA releases 3,539 documents related to the Kennedy assassination
April 2018: NARA releases 19,045 records related to the Kennedy assassination
October 2021: Former president Joe Biden orders for records containing national security information to be withheld while allowing other documents to be released
December 2021: NARA releases 18,870 records per Biden’s order
December 2022: NARA releases 13,173 records related to the Kennedy assassination
August 2023: NARA releases 2,693 records between April and August 2023
January 2025: Trump signs executive order directing the government to declassify documents related to the Kennedy assassination.
DoJ lawyers were ordered to review records ‘urgently’ on Monday evening: report
The Justice Department ordered some of its lawyers to “urgently” review records from the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy that the president ordered to be released on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
In an email sent to attorneys working in the Operations Section of the Office of Intelligence, by Christopher Robinson, a National Security Division official, on Monday evening, lawyers were told to review between 400 and 500 documents each.
Lawyers were given until noon on Tuesday to complete the review which includes records related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy as well as his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
What to know about the JFK files before they are released
President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of all files related to the 1963 assassination of then-president John F. Kennedy - and FBI officials say they have found thousands more pages of docs ready for the public.
But should the world expect much from them?
The answer is murky, at best.
Everything we know about the JFK files set to be declassified under Trump
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the John F. Kennedy assassination files release.
The president said he would release approximately 80,000 documents related to the assassination today. He did not clarify what new information may be included in that.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments