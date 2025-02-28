Jeffrey Epstein files latest: US Attorney General accuses FBI of withholding pages and demands Friday release
Pam Bondi has released flight logs and a partly-redacted contacts list related to the financier and sex offender
Pam Bondi has accused the FBI of withholding “thousands of pages” of Jeffrey Epstein documents as the U.S. attorney general demands that all documents are turned over by Friday morning.
In a public letter, Bondi asked newly-confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel to also investigate why, after repeated requests for their release, thousands of documents related to the Epstein probe had allegedly been withheld.
The attorney general instructed the bureau to turn over “all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” by 8 a.m. Friday.
In a post on X, Patel said that the agency is entering a new era and that “there will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned.”
The highly-anticipated “first phase” release related to the disgraced financier Thursday devolved into disappointment among conservative figures after it contained no major new allegations about Epstein nor his associates. About 200 pages – split between 10 files – include a series of flight logs from the politically connected sex offender’s private jet, a partly-redacted “contacts list,” and a blacked-out list of more than 250 “masseuses.”
Jeffrey Epstein's old NYC home once sold for $51 million
Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once lived in an opulent New York City home on 71st Street.
The home was raided in 2019 by FBI agents as they investigated the case against the disgraced financier.
The home sat vacant for years after the raid and Epstein’s prison suicide.
That was until 2021, when former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey purchased the home for $51 million, according to Fox Business.
"Mr. Daffey had never previously been in the home, nor did he ever meet its owner. But he is a big believer in New York's future and will take the other side of all the people who say the city's best days may be in the past," Stu Loeser, a spokesman for Daffey, told Fox Business in a statement at the time.
Ghislaine Maxwell continues to serve her sentence
Jeffrey Epstein’s lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted for her role in helping his sex trafficking ring. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by a judge in 2020.
She remains behind bars to this day.
The jury found her guilty of recruiting and grooming four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019.
Here is what Maxwell had to say shortly before she was sentenced:
“I empathize deeply with all the victims in this case.
“I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him.
“I believe Jeffrey Epstein fooled all of those in his orbit. His victims considered him a mentor, friend, lover.
“Jeffrey Epstein should have stood before you. In 2005. In 2009. And again in 2019. But today it is for me to be sentenced.
“I am sorry for the pain you have experienced. I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality. I hope this date brings a terrible chapter to the end,” she said, adding she hoped the victims could “travel from darkness into the light.”
In 2018, a Miami Herald story helped expose Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes flew under the radar for years — until a local reporter exposed him.
The Miami Herald drew praise for its coverage of Epstein and the allegations against him. The reporting helped shed light on his crimes and eventually led to federal charges.
Epstein was never convicted of those federal charges because he took his own life while in prison awaiting trial.
Were the Epstein Files ever classified?
The documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case were never considered classified materials, despite public misconceptions and binders given out today to MAGA figures featuring the words “declassified.”
Documents in the case were filed under seal due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the involvement of children.
Courts typically protect the identity and privacy of children in cases, and that is especially heightened in allegations involving sexual abuse.
A look back: Coverage from Epstein's death
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his prison cell in New York while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges, officials have said.
The billionaire reportedly hanged himself in his Lower Manhattan prison cell, according to multiple US reports.
His body was found in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York on Saturday morning at around 7.30am.
That is how The Independent started its coverage of Epstein’s suicide while awaiting trial. While some still question how he died, his death was ruled a suicide.
He was awaiting trial for sex-trafficking and abusing minors for decades.
Here is a look back at the immediate coverage of his death:
Jeffrey Epstein takes own life in prison, say reports
Even some longtime Trump backers are questioning the release
Social media is filled with reactions to the release of files related to Jeffery Epstein. While some of Trump’s faithful were seen holding binders with files, others have questioned the release.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was one of those posters. She questioned why not all the information was being released immediately.
Many FBI files already released
The FBI’s website includes many links to files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have already been released.
The so called ‘vault’ includes public information on some of the FBI’s most asked about cases. The mass suicide at Jonestown, profiles on mobsters and the Robert F. Kennedy assassination are just some of the files that have been released on the FBI’s website.
