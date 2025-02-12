Jeffrey Epstein task force assembled as FBI claims 2,400 new JFK assassination files have been discovered: Latest
The 9/11 terrorist attacks, Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination and the origins of Covid-19 will also be investigated as House Republicans promise to give Americans ‘the answers they deserve’
A new congressional task force has been assembled to declassify documents and expose “federal secrets” – including the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list”.
James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, announced the establishment of the investigative unit on Tuesday. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna will lead the task force, aiming to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy.”
“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve,” she said.
Eleven letters were issued to top U.S. security and intelligence officials, with one addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting a briefing of “what documents (if any) are in your possession regarding the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.”
The 9/11 terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, UFOs, and the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, will also be investigated.
It follows the FBI stating it has found 2,400 new pages of documents about the assassination of JFK following President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order to release the elusive files last month.
Why does Trump want to declassify the JFK files now?
Throughout 2024, Trump campaigned on a promise to deliver greater transparency to the federal government.
The president has indulged in conspiracy theories over the murder of former President John F Kennedy, one of the most consequential assassinations in U.S. history.
His 2016 campaign claimed the father of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, his rival to be at the top of the GOP ticket, had associated with Lee Harvey Oswald – JFK’s killer.
Robert Kennedy Jr, who Trump tapped to lead the Health and Human Service, could be an influence.
The Kennedy scion has questioned official narratives over the murders of both his father, who was shot dead in 1968, and his uncle – of the same namesake – five years earlier.
Republican 'doesn't think' Epstein files will be released
A GOP lawmaker cast doubts over the Jeffrey Epstein client list being released, after calling the FBI – which said Tuesday it had found 2,400 new pages of documents about the JFK assassination – as “crooked as a dog leg”.
“I don’t think we’re... no, just no,” Tennesee Representative Tim Burchett said on Newsnation’s CUOMO on Tuesday evening.
“I’m on the committee, I’m going to go into it open-minded, but all of a sudden, these agencies are going to do what’s right, and I just don’t buy it.”
Task force to build on Trump’s orders
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, announced the establishment of the task force Tuesday, said that the unit will build on Donald Trump’s orders.
Trump signed an executive order last month pledging to declassify records surrounding the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy Jr and Dr Martin Luther King Jr – a move which prompted calls for the president to release Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.
“This task force serves to build on President Trump’s actions,” Comer said.
“For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions of what their government, which they fund every day, keeps hidden about certain issues. And for far too long, the federal government has not answered these questions.”
X's Community Notes rinses Luna who claimed she'd consult members of the Warren Commission
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, told the press on Tuesday that she would bring in members of the Warren Commission, which was investigating the assassination of John F Kennedy in late 1963.
But there’s one slight hiccup: They’re all dead.
The last of the group’s seven members, Gerald R. Ford, died in 2006.
X’s Community Notes was quick to clear up any confusion on a video of the congresswoman making the claim.
What cases are being declassified?
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, announced the House Oversight Committee’s will to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy”.
Along with releasing the disgraced financier’s contact list, her team will investigate the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), unidentified submerged objects (USO) and the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Were Trump and Epstein friends?
Trump and Epstein were friends dating back to the late 1980s. They occasionally flew together from LaGuardia to Palm Peach, Florida, where both men lived, and were pictured partying together at Mar-a-Lago.
Flight logs released by prosecutors in the trial of Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, show Trump flew with the disgraced financier on his private jet, a Boeing 727 called “Lolita Express” numerous times, with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany Trump, as well as a beauty queen and a senior aide to Bill Clinton.
The pair apparently fell out over a real estate dispute in the 1990s, years before Epstein’s first arrest for soliciting prostitution in 2006. Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse.
Luna: Declassified documents to be available to 'ALL of YOU very soon'
Task force to ensue on 'relentless pursuit of truth and transparency'
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, pledged to finally “get to the truth” about major events that remain shrouded in mystery.
“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve. We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure the American people finally get the truth they have been denied for too long.”
FBI 'finds' 2,400 new pages of documents related to JFK assassination
The FBI says it has found 2,400 new pages of documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy following President Donald Trump’s decision to release the highly classified files.
In a statement on Tuesday, the FBI said due to “technological advances” in the bureau’s record-keeping processes, a new search carried out in January this year following Trump’s executive order unearthed new records relating to Kennedy’s assassination.
“The FBI conducted a new records search pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order issued on January 23, 2025, regarding the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK,” the bureau said. “The search resulted in approximately 2400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file.”
Rhian Lubin has more details.
Mystery solved? FBI finds 2,400 new pages of JFK assassination documents
A search carried out in January this year following Trump’s executive order unearthed new records relating to Kennedy’s assassination
