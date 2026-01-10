Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says new autopsy details will be released in February and will prove pedophile was murdered
Multiple federal reviews have concluded Epstein died by suicide, but doubters continue to insist he died from foul play
New autopsy details to be released in February will confirm that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide in jail in 2019 as authorities say, but was murdered, according to his brother.
“Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation on Friday.
Mark, who identified his brother’s body after the alleged trafficker was found dead in a New York prison cell while awaiting trial, told the outlet the injuries he saw “didn’t correspond to the way his body was found hanging.”
Epstein later hired Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, to observe the autopsy by city officials, and the examiner concluded in 2019 that the evidence “points to homicide rather than suicide.”
Official reviews, however, have concluded Epstein died of his own accord.
A 2023 Department of Justice inspector general report concluded that a number of prison oversight failures contributed to the death, though it ultimately ruled that no one else was involved.
Last year, facing pressure to deliver on Trump campaign promises to disclose the Epstein files, the DOJ and FBI reviewed the material again, and they again concluded that Epstein died by suicide.
Nonetheless, there are persistent theories that Epstein was killed to protect his powerful friends and associates, who have included high-profile executives and world leaders.
“There are only three ways to die in prison,” Mark Epstein added in his NewsNation interview. “Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?”
Imprisoned Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has also said she believes he didn’t die by suicide.
The White House has faced allegations that it is engaging in a cover-up of the full Epstein story, owing to Donald Trump’s past friendship with the late pedophile.
A bipartisan revolt in Congress pressured the president to sign a bill releasing more of the files, though lawmakers accuse the administration of failing to comply with the bill's terms and have said they are drafting contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The administration has strongly denied that Trump was aware of or involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoing.
