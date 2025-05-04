JD Vance breaks silence on Trump’s infamous AI Pope photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance has broken his silence on Donald Trump’s now-infamous AI image depicting himself as the Pope.

The vice president, a Catholic, who was one of the last world leaders to meet with Pope Francis before his death on Easter Monday, said that he was “fine with people telling jokes.”

Trump has received criticism both at home and abroad, including from former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, as well as the Catholic bishops of New York state, over the image.

In it, an unsmiling Trump is seated in an ornate chair, dressed in white papal vestments and headdress, with his right forefinger raised.

open image in gallery Donald Trump appears as a pope in an AI generated image of himself he posted on his Truth Social account. The image has caused outrage at both home and abroad ( Donald J. Trump/Truth Social )

On Saturday, Vance was dragged into the controversy.

“Hey, @JDVance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” conservative commentator Bill Kristol wrote on X.

Vance replied: “As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.” The vice president appeared to be referring to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, for which Kristol was an advocate.

Others were not as relaxed about the image.

open image in gallery Pope Francis receives US vice president JD Vance (Vatican Media via AP) ( Vatican Media )

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to comment on the image during a briefing with journalists about the upcoming conclave.

“This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown,” former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote on X. “In the meantime, the American economy risks recession and the dollar loses value.”

In their own post on X, the Catholic bishops of New York state also expressed their displeasure, writing: "There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President.”

"We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us."

open image in gallery Vatican Conclave Challenges ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Francis’ death was announced on April 21, and a papal conclave to choose his successor will begin on May 7.

Prior to posting the controversial image, Trump joked that he would be his own first choice to become pope, before adding that there was a "very good" candidate in New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Dolan, the archbishop of New York, is not on the short list of possible contenders for the top spot. Still, it does include another American, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark, New Jersey. There has never been a pope from the United States.