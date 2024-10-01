Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump has weighed in on the missile attack Iran launched at Israel on Tuesday, issuing a rambling, apocalyptic statement in which he declared the world “on fire and spiraling out of control.”

“We have no leadership, no one running the Country,” the former president posted, disingenuously, on his flagging Twitter clone, Truth Social.

“We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops.

“No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.”

Trump went on, claiming, untruthfully, that when he was in office, “Iran was in total check.”

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are leading the world to the brink of WWIII after Iran launched missiles at Israel ( AP )

“They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal,” Trump’s pessimistic message continued. “Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East.

“Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World.

“It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me.

“If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and Inflation never happens. If I win, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke.”

Harris issued her own statement later in the afternoon, saying, “I’m clear-eyed: Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East. My commitment to the security of Israel is unwavering. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to disrupt Iran‘s aggressive behavior and hold them accountable.”

The White House said Biden met with Harris, along with their national security advisers, “to discuss Iranian plans to imminently launch a significant ballistic missile attack against Israel.”

The group “reviewed the status of US preparations to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect US personnel in the region,” according to the statement.

Early Tuesday afternoon, National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said Biden and Harris were “monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room & receiving regular updates from their national security team. [Biden] directed the US military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks & shoot down missiles targeting Israel.”

Iran’s official Fars news agency said the missile attack was a response to Israel’s assassination last week of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, in addition to its July 31 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and [Deputy Commander of Operations for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Abbas] Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Trump has attempted to anoint himself Israel’s “protector,” insisting to American Jews that Israel will be wiped off the map if he is not reelected while telling Jews they will be largely to blame if he loses in November.

“Anybody who’s Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat,” Trump said at a Jewish event last month. “You should have your head examined.”

The Biden administration has continued to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s escalating payback for the October 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that killed more than 1,000 Israelis. However, the horrific bloodshed and innumerable losses on the Palestinian side since then has led many to push for a US-brokered ceasefire.