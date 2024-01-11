✕ Close Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate

With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president are making their final pitches to voters across the state following the final GOP debate at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday night.

While former president Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Mr Trump again declined to participate in the CNN-hosted debate, while Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie didn’t meet the criteria.

The former New Jersey governor suspended his presidential bid hours before the debate began and was heard on a hot mic calling Mr DeSantis “petrified” and predicting Ms Haley would get “smoked”.

At the debate, Ms Haley repeatedly accused her opponent of lying and called him “desperate”.

Neither candidate attacked Mr Trump especially hard, though Mr DeSantis accused him of “massive gaslighting” over his Covid-19 response during an interview on Thursday.

The former president took part in a separate Fox News town hall before returning to New York for the closing arguments of his civil fraud trial.