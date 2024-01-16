Iowa Caucus results live: Trump takes early win, DeSantis edges out Haley and Ramaswamy suspends campaign
Former president posts double-digit victory over Republican challengers
Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win
Donald Trump has won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, with the Associated Press and news networks calling the race shortly after 8.30pm.
Life-threatening cold weather conditions appear to have impacted voter turnout at the 2024 Iowa caucus as subzero temperatures and an extreme wind chill left most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.
Caucus meetings saw Mr Trump and the other Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy making their final pitch to voters to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucus.
But with wind chill values of -25°F to -35°F and frostbite possible within 10 minutes of outdoor exposure, it was uncertain if voters would make their way to support the candidates vying for second place behind the current Republican frontrunner and former president.
In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates which is how things played out on Monday night.
Mr DeSantis edged out Ms Haley for second place, with both continuing to the New Hampshire primary. Mr Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Trump.
DeSantis campaign cries ‘election interference’
Ron DeSantis’s campaign accused the media of “election interference” for projecting Donald Trump as the winner of the Iowa caucuses while voting was still taking place on Monday evening.
The Associated Press and other news organisations projected Mr Trump as the clear victor of the first contest in the Republican primary campaign just 30 minutes after voting began, with over 50 per cent of the vote.
Richard Hall has the story:
Trump gets ‘best case scenario’ in Iowa
Donald Trump ended up with what could be described as a “best-case scenario” after he won the Iowa caucuses by a historic margin.
Mr Trump achieved blowout in the first-in-the-nation contest, with the fight for second being won by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday night.
Ms Haley had the momentum going into the caucuses, but her progress was stunted by Mr DeSantis, Matt Fuller of The Daily Beast noted before all the votes had been counted. Ms Haley’s performance still did not allow Mr DeSantis to hit the ground running going into the New Hampshire primary on 23 January.
Anti-woke biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also failed to cut into Mr Trump’s support even though he at times became a stand-in for the former president at the initial Republican primary debates that Mr Trump declined to attend.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:
Trump overwhelmingly wins the Iowa caucuses
Former president Donald Trump overwhelmingly won the Iowa caucuses on Monday evening in the first official contest of the Republican presidential primaries.
Mr Trump posted a double-digit victory in Iowa eight years after he lost the Iowa caucuses to Sen Ted Cruz of Texas. The former president far-outpaced his nearest competitor, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations in his administration.
Mr Trump’s victory in Iowa will break Bob Dole’s record for a margin of victory of 13 points in 1996 and George W Bush’s 10.5-point victory in 2000. Both candidates went on to become the Republican nominee for president, a future that seems all but certain for Mr Trump despite dozens of criminal charges against him.
Eric Garcia reports:
Don Jr: ‘Let’s end this nonsense and go after the insanity that is today’s Democrat party'
Haley’s surge chilled by third place in frozen Iowa caucus
The former governor of South Carolina charged into Iowa as 2024 kicked off with the hopes of knocking off Ron DeSantis and snatching a second-place finish, buoyed by a late-game polling surge.
Instead, she ended the night in a close third — all the while declaring that, despite Mr DeSantis pulling off his own sort-of victory, that it was now a “two-person race”.
She now heads to New Hampshire, boosted by her rising poll numbers but with her momentum blunted, at least to some degree, by the lack of a result here tonight.
John Bowden reports from Clive, Iowa:
