Amid record-cold and fast-falling snow, the 2024 Iowa caucuses are just days away, and Republican Party candidates for president are attempting to make their final pitches to voters across the state.
With temperatures digging deeper than even native Iowans are used to, many campaign events have been called off or gone virtual, and there are some concerns about what the bitter weather will mean for turnout on Monday.
While Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump’s town hall with Fox News beat the GOP debate between Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley in the ratings.
Nielsen said on Thursday found that around 4.4 million people tuned in to watch the former president’s event – almost double the 2.6 million who watched his two Republican rivals on CNN.
Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie failed to meet the criteria to join the debate and Mr Christie dropped out of the race hours before it got underway.
Iowa Governor used a burner account to trash Trump
Iowa Republican Gov Kim Reynolds has been using an X account — unassociated with her official position — to roast former president Donald Trump.
Ms Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been using @Kimberl26890376 to rag on Mr Trump in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the burner account, which has since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to Ms Reynolds’ office.
Iowa campaign events are falling as fast as the snow as the state readies for record-cold caucuses
Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday’s leadoff presidential caucuses.
Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee.
Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, combined with temperatures that threaten to dip deeper into negative territory in the coming days, could mean unprecedented conditions for caucus night itself. Early into next week, forecasters said significant winds would make things feel as cold as 45 degrees below zero, a record-breaking forecast that could keep potential voters at home.
“This is kind of what it means to live in Iowa, in the middle of winter, but two snowstorms back-to-back feels like a little much,” said Jillian McKee, of Des Moines, as she walked her Shiba Inu named Bear on Friday morning in the pouring snow. “Usually, I’m just used to one a week.”
McKee said she still plans to show up on Monday night and is leaning toward caucusing for Haley.
The presidential primary season will finally see its first votes cast on Monday 15 January when the Iowa caucuses are held.
All eyes will be on the race to secure the Republican nomination, with front-runner Donald Trump expected to cement his commanding lead over his rivals in the polls as the likes of Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy seek to make an impact and prove they have the support to mount a meaningful challenge.
For Democrats, the matter is much more straightforward: they will simply gather in gyms, schools, libraries and churches across the state’s 1,657 precincts (spread over 99 counties) to elect delegates to send to the county conventions in March, the next step to selecting the delegates that will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.
Despite sub-zero temperatures and snow being forecast, the state Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann has insisted: “We have done everything humanly possible to ensure that this caucus comes off without a hitch.”
Fears blizzard conditions could hit voter turnout on huge day for Republican candidates
ICYMI: DeSantis attacks Trump over BLM riot response
In a section on crime at Wednesday night’s debate, Ron DeSantis attacked Donald Trump over his response to the civil unrest and riots following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
“He sat in the White House and tweeted ‘law and order,’ but he did nothing to ensure law and order,” DeSantis says of Trump. “As your president, I’ll never let our cities burn.”
Iowa: The last stand of Ron DeSantis?
Ron DeSantis did everything right in Iowa. The Florida governor has checked all the boxes that Republicans must complete if they are to stand a chance in Hawkeye State.
He completed the “Full Grassley,” named for Iowa’s long-serving Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, where he visited all 99 counties in the state. He made the hard sell at Iowa’s State Fair. He received the endorsement of Kim Reynolds, the state’s governor, and Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa Family Leader and a kingmaker in the state whose support of Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, and Ted Cruz all played a role in their victories in the caucuses.
Mr DeSantis has staked everything on Iowa, a state that should have been a perfect match for him.
But is this going to be his last stand of the 2024 election cycle?
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report for The Independent:
Could Iowa be Ron DeSantis’s last stand?
Florida governor has done ‘everything right’ and his Iowa campaign is a ‘well-oiled machine’. But will it be enough? Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander take a look at the DeSantis campaign heading into the first-in-the-nation contest
Climate protester tackled at DeSantis Iowa event
A member of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’ security team brought a protester to the ground at the 2024 hopeful’s campaign event in Iowa.
Videos from Thursday’s campaign event show the demonstrator standing up in the middle of Mr DeSantis’ speech, holding up a yellow banner that read “DeSantis: Climate Criminal” while yelling, “how much money are you taking from oil companies?”
Footage captured the security guard quickly crossing the stage in front of the Republican nominee and tackling the protester. Mr DeSantis appeared alarmed at first as he watched the scene play out.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Climate protester tackled at DeSantis event in Iowa
‘This is what is wrong with the college system right now,’ the 2024 candidate said, pointing to where the demonstrator had been
Iowa GOP voters less interested in talking about abortion, knowing it could lose them elections
A man in Iowa stood up at a recent town hall and told Ron DeSantis he had an “easy” question: how would the Florida governor address abortion when it’s sure to be a big issue in the coming 2024 presidential election?
DeSantis said he’d talk about it “the same way I did in Florida. I just articulated kind of, you know, where we were, what we do.”
He continued for nearly four minutes without using the word “abortion.” He instead criticized his rival Donald Trump for failing to appear in debates and Nikki Haley for her campaign trail gaffes.
Abortion has largely been absent as an issue in the lead-up to this year’s Iowa Republican caucuses, a remarkable change in a state that has long backed religious conservatives vowing to restrict the procedure. Part of the change is because Republicans achieved a generational goal when the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But it also underscores a pervasive fear among Republican candidates and voters alike that vocalizing their desire to further restrict abortion rights in 2024 has become politically dangerous.
Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterms and several state races last year campaigning on the issue. And President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign plans to make abortion rights central to its strategy this year.
What do Haley and DeSantis admire about each other?
After a testy two hours on the debate stage at Drake University on Wednesday night, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were asked what they admire about each other.
When asked what he admires about Haley, DeSantis gave a long answer about South Carolina, her time as governor there, and the people there.
When asked what she admires about DeSantis, Haley kept it short and not so sweet, replying: “I think he has been a good governor.”
Trump town hall almost doubles ratings of GOP debate
More viewers tuned in to Donald Trump’s town hall than to the head-to-head debate between Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley.
Wednesday night’s duelling displays proved favourable for Mr Trump, whose Fox News town hall was watched by 4.3 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research.
By contrast, Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis appeared on CNN at the same time but were only viewed by 2.6 million people.
The competing events were broadcast just days before the Iowa caucuses — the first-in-the-nation chance for voters to officially throw their support behind the candidates of their choice.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Trump town hall draws in almost double the ratings of GOP debate
The former president’s appearance raked in 4.3 million viewers
This week’s MVP in the GOP primary race
Griff, the Drake University mascot, who was king of the spin room on debate night.
