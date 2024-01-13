2024 Elections: Republican Iowa caucus campaign trail derailed by snow and bitter temperatures
DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy campaign schedules upended by poor weather ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
Amid record-cold and fast-falling snow, the 2024 Iowa caucuses are just days away, and Republican Party candidates for president are attempting to make their final pitches to voters across the state.
With temperatures digging deeper than even native Iowans are used to, many campaign events have been called off or gone virtual, and there are some concerns about what the bitter weather will mean for turnout on Monday.
While Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump’s town hall with Fox News beat the GOP debate between Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley in the ratings.
Nielsen said on Thursday found that around 4.4 million people tuned in to watch the former president’s event – almost double the 2.6 million who watched his two Republican rivals on CNN.
Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie failed to meet the criteria to join the debate and Mr Christie dropped out of the race hours before it got underway.
Trump again vows to be a day-one ‘dictator’ as he ices out rivals in frozen Iowa
Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump again vowed on Wednesday to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.
The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.
Asked by a voter in the Hawkeye State – where temperatures have dropped below freezing – how he’d respond to critics who argue that restoring to him to power would unleash untold chaos upon the country, Mr Trump replied that the chaos of his first term was the fault of Democrats in the House of Representatives and law enforcement officials who conducted investigations into his conduct.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s report on Wednesday night’s action.
Watch: DeSantis sidesteps question on Trump posing threat to democracy
Top takeaways from the last GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses
Let’s take a look at what we learned on Wednesday night:
Iowa GOP voters less interested in talking about abortion, knowing it could lose them elections
A man in Iowa stood up at a recent town hall and told Ron DeSantis he had an “easy” question: how would the Florida governor address abortion when it’s sure to be a big issue in the coming 2024 presidential election?
DeSantis said he’d talk about it “the same way I did in Florida. I just articulated kind of, you know, where we were, what we do.”
He continued for nearly four minutes without using the word “abortion.” He instead criticized his rival Donald Trump for failing to appear in debates and Nikki Haley for her campaign trail gaffes.
Abortion has largely been absent as an issue in the lead-up to this year’s Iowa Republican caucuses, a remarkable change in a state that has long backed religious conservatives vowing to restrict the procedure. Part of the change is because Republicans achieved a generational goal when the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But it also underscores a pervasive fear among Republican candidates and voters alike that vocalizing their desire to further restrict abortion rights in 2024 has become politically dangerous.
Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterms and several state races last year campaigning on the issue. And President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign plans to make abortion rights central to its strategy this year.
DeSantis says Florida welcomes students fleeing antisemitism, but is there any demand?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week directed the state’s universities to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses.
DeSantis’ directive on Tuesday piggybacks on blowback some Ivy League leaders have faced in response to how they’re handling antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses. The governor’s office said there has been an increase in inquiries about transferring, without providing any numbers to back that up.
Trump’s campaign by trial: Courthouse outbursts and cries of victimhood
Alex Woodward writes:
He didn’t have to be there, and according to his attorneys, he didn’t want to be. Days earlier, Donald Trump’s lawyers tried to convince a judge to postpone closing arguments in his fraud trial altogether, until the end of the month, so he could be with his family after the death of his mother-in-law.
Instead, the former president turned a hallway inside New York State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan into a press conference. As he has done several times over the last four months, he sat with his lawyers at the defence table, where he was photographed in images blasted across news networks and on social media. But for the first time, he used the microphone in front of him to lash out at the judge in front of him, the attorney general suing him, and the case itself.
Hours earlier, he was in Iowa, answering a round of softball questions from a supportive Fox News audience on a brightly lit stage that looked more like a game show than a town hall.
After he left Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom, Mr Trump went to one of his brand-building properties in New York City to give a press conference aired on the same network.
The chain of events underscored his reliance on his growing legal battles for his own campaign for the presidency, using his criminal and civil cases to cast himself as a victim of political persecution, while telling his supporters that what he claims is a conspiracy against him will come for them, too, unless he stops them.
The trials have become his campaign, packed with court appearances, and the campaign is his chance to bury the charges, if elected.
‘Ridiculous’: Haley mocks Trump’s presidential immunity defence
Nikki Haley mocked Donald Trump’s presidential immunity legal defence as ‘ridiculous’ during the latest Republican debate in Iowa.
The 2024 hopeful was asked during a debate with Ron DeSantis by CNN host Jake Tapper if she agreed with Mr Trump that a president should have complete immunity, after he appeared at a federal appeals court earlier this week.
Lawyers for Mr Trump told a panel of judges that a president should have that immunity even if they ordered the assassination of a political rival unless they were impeached and convicted in the US Senate.
Graeme Massie reports:
Michelle Obama admits 2024 election fears ‘keep her up at night’
Michelle Obama admitted her fears about the 2024 election as she named it as one of the things that keeps her up at night. Speaking on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the former first lady, 59, opened up on how she is "terrified" of the upcoming election, and said "what she knows" from her husband Barack Obama's time in office is also among the topics that give her sleepless nights. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter," Michelle said. "We cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."
How do Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries intertwine or overlap?
In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to Election Day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.
But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.
Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different trials that are currently set to occur between January and May.
Kicking off with E Jean Carroll’s damages trial on the same day as the Iowa Caucus to his federal classified documents trial one month before the GOP convention, Mr Trump’s jam-packed schedule seemingly leaves little time for him to socialise outside of a courtroom.
How Mr Trump will manage his campaign while convincing voters he’s innocent of it all – including alleged efforts to overturn previous elections in his favour – remains to be seen.
