Joe Biden, 81, attends physical as son Hunter testifies in Republican impeachment inquiry: Live updates
President undergoing annual physical amid concerns over age as oldest person ever to serve as America’s chief executive
Joe Biden responds to Dark Brandon conspiracies
Amid campaign concerns about his age, Joe Biden is currently undergoing his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The president is a lifelong teetotaler and nonsmoker who exercises regularly but aged 81 he is the oldest person ever to occupy the Oval Office and is running for another four years in office.
Donald Trump, his likely opponent in November’s presidential election, is only slightly younger at 77.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden will testify today behind closed doors in the flailingRepublican impeachment inquiry into his father.
For months, the president’s son said he would only testify in public to avoid Republicans taking his words out of context when presenting them to the public. His attorney negotiated several conditions allowing today’s deposition to take place, and a transcript, with sensitive information redacted, will be published.
Finally, last night the president and his predecessor both won their respective Michigan primaries further cementing the likelihood of an unpopular 2020 rematch in November.
Mr Biden faced a protest vote over his response to the war in Gaza, while Mr Trump underperformed against opponent Nikki Haley who has vowed to stay in the race for Super Tuesday.
Voices: Biden has bigger problems in Michigan than Gaza protest votes
Ever since Israel began its campaign in Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks, there has been much speculation around how President Joe Biden’s support for Israel will affect his prospects in Michigan – a state with a sizeable Muslim population.
Some Muslim-Americans – including congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American lawmaker in Congress – chose to vote “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s primary as a mark of protest over his handling of the conflict.
And this has left some Democrats fearing that a poor showing in February might hurt him in the November general election in a state that Trump won in 2016, before Biden turned it blue again in 2020.
Eric Garcia has more.
Biden has bigger problems in Michigan than Gaza protest votes
President Joe Biden’s bigger problem in Michigan will be with two demographics that could be overlooked: younger and African-American voters. Meanwhile, for Republicans, Donald Trump could continue to show weaknesses in the suburbs. Eric Garcia reports
In pictures: Biden heads to Walter Reed for physical
Hunter Biden to testify today in Republican impeachment inquiry
Hunter Biden is set to testify today behind closed doors in the flailing Republican impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.
For months, Hunter Biden said he would only testify in public in the probe, in order to avoid Republicans taking his words out of context in the way they then present it to the public.
The president’s son has only agreed after his attorneys negotiated several conditions that Republicans accepted.
Gustaf Kilander and Andrew Feinberg will be keeping an eye on proceedings and filed this report:
Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors in Republican impeachment inquiry
For months, Hunter Biden said he would only testify in public in the probe, in order to avoid Republicans taking his words out of context
Happening now: Biden undergoes annual physical as his age remains campaign issue
President Joe Biden is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical, the White House has said.
Mr Biden travelled to the Navy-operated facility in Bethesda, Maryland on Wednesday, departing the White House by helicopter at 9.06 am and landing at the hospital’s helipad nine minutes later.
A White House official said Mr Biden’s visit to the hospital was “for his routine annual physical” and promised that his physician would release a written summary of the findings afterwards.
Mr Biden, 81, is the oldest person to ever serve as America’s chief executive.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Biden undergoes annual physical as his age remains campaign issue
President Joe Biden is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical, the White House has said.
Why did so many Democrats vote ‘uncommitted’ over Biden in Michigan’s primary?
In advance of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Michigan, organisers mounted a campaign to urge local residents to consider entering an “uncommitted” vote, rather than simply backing Joe Biden, in order to register their opposition to the White House’s handling of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The movement, co-ordinated by a number of groups including Listen To Michigan, said that its pleas for the Biden administration to do more to end the devastation in Gaza has “fallen on deaf ears”.
“Frustrated with the lack of response, we are now turning to a more traditional method of democratic expression: our voting power,” the group’s website reads.
Their efforts yielded an extraordinary response.
As of Wednesday morning, with 98 per cent of the vote counted, President Biden had won the primary with 617,728 votes, accounting for 81.1 per cent of the total, but 100,960 people had marked their papers “uncommitted”, meaning 13.3 per cent of Michigan Democrats had entered a powerful protest vote.
Why people are voting ‘uncommitted’ over Biden in Michigan’s primary
Organisers say that the movement is a response to the Biden adminstration’s lack of action in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East
Breaking: Marianne Williamson announces she is ‘unsuspending’ her 2024 presidential campaign
Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced on Wednesday she is unsuspending her campaign and throwing her hat back into the ring in the race for the White House.
In a video posted on X, Ms Williamson said she was re-joining the presidential race to take down President Joe Biden – who she referred to as a “fascist”.
“I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here and we must respond,” Ms Williamson said.
“Right now we have a fascist standing at the door and everybody’s all upset about it.”
Ariana Baio has the latest.
Marianne Williamson ‘unsuspends’ her presidential campaign
Williamson, a self-help author, initally suspended her earlier this month
Haley blames Trump for Republican losses in Michigan and across the US
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said her rival and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump is to blame for recent Republican losses in Michigan, a key battleground state.
“Ever since Donald Trump became president, they've lost the governor's mansion. They've lost the state House. They've lost the state Senate,” she told CNN.
The former UN ambassador has repeatedly said on the campaign trail that Trump won’t be able to win the general election.
“You're seeing the same thing, whether you look at all the early states — Donald Trump didn't get 40 per cent of any of the Republican primary vote. It is a problem,” Haley said.
“He’s not bringing people into the party, he's pushing people out of the party.”
Number of ‘uncommitted’ votes in Michigan passes 100,000
The number of people who registered an “uncommitted” vote in yesterday’s Democratic primary has now passed the 100,000-mark, according to the AP, which equates to around 13.3 per cent of the total and is certainly something for Joe Biden’s team to take into account.
Results in Michigan all but cement prospect of Trump-Biden rematch
President Joe Biden survived plans by progressives and Arab-Americans to vote “uncommitted” in protest of his support for Israel to win the Michigan primary on Tuesday evening.
Read more from Eric Garcia here on what that means for presidential race.
Biden survives ‘uncommitted’ Democratic protest vote on Gaza to win Michigan primary
Early results seem to show Biden survives a pushback from younger and Arab-American voters in Michigan
Trump wins Michigan primary as Haley warns his candidacy would be ‘suicide for our country’
Donald Trump picked up another win in Michigan’s Republican primary on Tuesday but weathered a further attack from rival Nikki Haley, who told The Wall Street Journal that his candidacy would mean “suicide for out country” in some of her strongest criticism yet of the GOP presidential front-runner.
“This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country,” she the former UN ambassador of the man she served as president, who now faces four criminal indictments and 91 felony charges.
“We’ve got to realise that if we don’t have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left.”
Haley has repeatedly pointed to polling that indicates she could beat Joe Biden in November, whereas the contest between the president and Trump is too close to call.
On her decision to stay in the race despite having no obvious path to victory, she pointed to the lack of public appetite for a rematch of the 2020 election by saying: “I’m doing what I believe 70 per cent of Americans want me to do.”
Certainly not everyone in Michigan is keen for more Trump.
Here’s Eric Garcia on last night’s primary.
Trump beats Haley in Michigan primary but underperforms expectations
Former president Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday evening, continuing his streak of victories as he marches toward his party’s nomination.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies