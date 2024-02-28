✕ Close Joe Biden responds to Dark Brandon conspiracies

Amid campaign concerns about his age, Joe Biden is currently undergoing his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president is a lifelong teetotaler and nonsmoker who exercises regularly but aged 81 he is the oldest person ever to occupy the Oval Office and is running for another four years in office.

Donald Trump, his likely opponent in November’s presidential election, is only slightly younger at 77.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden will testify today behind closed doors in the flailing Republican impeachment inquiry into his father .

For months, the president’s son said he would only testify in public to avoid Republicans taking his words out of context when presenting them to the public. His attorney negotiated several conditions allowing today’s deposition to take place, and a transcript, with sensitive information redacted, will be published.

Finally, last night the president and his predecessor both won their respective Michigan primaries further cementing the likelihood of an unpopular 2020 rematch in November.

Mr Biden faced a protest vote over his response to the war in Gaza, while Mr Trump underperformed against opponent Nikki Haley who has vowed to stay in the race for Super Tuesday.