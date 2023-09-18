Hunter Biden sues IRS claiming they unlawfully shared his tax information

Hunter Biden has sued the IRS, arguing that they unlawfully released his private tax information.

The son of the president is also alleging that the tax agency failed to safeguard his private records.

The younger Mr Biden is seeking all the files linked to the disclosure of tax information, as well as $1,000 for every improper disclosure, and legal fees, in addition to other things, CNN reported.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, DC. It doesn’t name the two IRS whistleblowers as defendants.

More follows...