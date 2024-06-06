Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1717683172

Hunter Biden’s ex and Beau’s widow Hallie set to testify about drug addiction at gun trial: Live updates

President Joe Biden’s son is accused of purchasing a firearm while an active drug user in 2018

Gustaf Kilander
from J Caleb Boggs Federal Building
,Ariana Baio
Thursday 06 June 2024 15:12
Close
First day of Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial highlights his drug use

Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law, and former lover, Hallie Biden is expected to testify today in the president’s son’s federal gun charges trial.

Hallie, the widow of the late Beau Biden, witnessed Hunter’s use of crack cocaine in 2018 as well as discovered the firearm he purchased. Hallie later discarded the gun in a dumpster behind a grocery store out of fear.

Prosecutors allege Hunter unlawfully purchased the firearm in October 2018 by lying on a federal gun form about his drug use.

Biden is charged with three gun-related counts. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hallie’s testimony will come one day after Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified about his substance use disorder and desire to get sober in the months leading up to the gun purchase.

Court proceedings will resume in Wilmington, Delaware this morning with prosecutors continuing their cross-examination of the man who sold Hunter the gun.

1717683172

Defense highlights language on gun form

Lowell is focusing on the language in the federal gun form that Hunter Biden filled out – specifically between the distinction of “have” and “are”.

The question asks a person “are you an unlawful user” or addicted to illegal drugs.

Lowell says prosecutors must prove that Biden was using drugs when he bought the revolver. Previous testimony from Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, indicated that Biden was not always aware he was addicted to drugs.

Lowell says that the moment he bought the revolver, Biden did not think he was addicted.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 15:12
1717681585

Defense continues cross-examination

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, is continuing cross-examining the man who sold Biden the firearm in October 2018 in Wilmington.

Gordon Cleveland, the former gun shop employee, is on the stand answering Lowell’s questions.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 14:46
1717681545

Hallie Biden arrives at federal courthouse

Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law and former girlfriend, has arrived at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

She is expected to be the prosecution’s next witness after Gordon Cleveland.

Hallie Biden (L), daughter in-law of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building for the trial of Hunter Biden on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hallie Biden (L), daughter in-law of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building for the trial of Hunter Biden on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio6 June 2024 14:45
1717681102

Procedural matters kick off court

Court is back in session but Judge Maryellen Noreika is presiding over some procedural matters related to evidence that the defense wants to introduce without having shared it with prosecutors ahead of time.

The evidence has to do with Hunter Biden’s laptop and some texts.

Judge Noreika said she was “confused” by their decision to introduce evidence late.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 14:38
1717680474

Prosecution could rest case today

Prosecutors said they could rest their case today if they can get through their remaining five witnesses.

Abbe Lowell, the defense attorney, told Judge Maryellen Noreika that they plan to call Hallie Biden, two Delaware state police officers, a forensic chemist and a DEA special agent.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 14:27
1717679220

Hunter Biden arrives to court

Carrying a copy of his memoir, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at the federal court for his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 6, 2024
Carrying a copy of his memoir, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at the federal court for his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 6, 2024 (REUTERS)
Carrying a copy of his memoir, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at the federal court for his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 6, 2024.
Carrying a copy of his memoir, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at the federal court for his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 6, 2024. (REUTERS)
Ariana Baio6 June 2024 14:07
1717677694

Watch live: Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial continues

Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial continues with prosecutors expected to rest case

Watch live from court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden’s gun trial continues on Thursday 6 June.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 13:41
1717675200

What to expect on day three of testimony

Testimony and cross-examination is expected to continue today in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial, with highly anticipated testimony from Hallie Biden – the widow of Beau Biden and onetime girlfriend of Hunter.

Defense attorneys will begin the day by finishing the cross-examination of Gordon Cleveland, the former gun store employee who sold Biden a firearm in October 2018.

After that, they will call their remaining witnesses – with much shorter testimony.

Prosecutors said they could rest as early as Thursday.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 13:00
1717671600

Who has testified?

So far, prosecutors have introduced four witnesses in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial, including two of his former partners.

Those who have testified include:

Erika Jensen, an FBI agent who was assigned to Biden’s case last year. She testified that she used Biden’s memoir and data extracted from his laptop to determine a history of his drug use.

Katheleen Buhle, Biden’s ex-wife of 24 years. She testified that Biden was using drugs as early as 2015 and she found evidence of drug use in 2018.

Zoe Kestan, Biden’s former girlfriend. She testified to witnessing Biden smoke crack cocaine continuously in early 2018.

Gordon Cleveland, the former gun shop employee who sold Biden a revolver. He testified that Biden filled out the federal gun form without hesitation and confirmed he sold the firearm to Biden.

Ariana Baio6 June 2024 12:00
1717668000

Two of Hunter Biden’s exes detail his extensive drug use as he grew ‘short-tempered’ and ‘angry’

Two of Hunter Biden’s exes outlined his extensive drug use in detailed testimony at his federal gun trial.

Zoe Kestan testified that Biden smoked crack cocaine within minutes of their meeting at a “gentlemen’s club” where she worked in Manhattan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden’s ex-wife said in testimony that he grew “angry” and “short-tempered” after smoking crack cocaine.

Kathleen Buhle said Biden was “not himself” after she found a “crackpipe” on her side porch on 3 July 2015 in Washington, DC.

Wednesday’s proceedings focused mostly on the testimony of Kestan, whom the defense noted has an immunity deal. She testified regarding the widespread crack use by Biden amid their seemingly chaotic time together moving between hotels and AirBnBs after meeting in December 2017.

READ MORE:

Two of Hunter Biden’s exes detail his extensive drug use in federal gun trial

The testimony of Kathleen Buhle and Zoe Kasten was the main focus of federal gun trial

Gustaf Kilander6 June 2024 11:00

