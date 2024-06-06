✕ Close First day of Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial highlights his drug use

Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law, and former lover, Hallie Biden is expected to testify today in the president’s son’s federal gun charges trial.

Hallie, the widow of the late Beau Biden, witnessed Hunter’s use of crack cocaine in 2018 as well as discovered the firearm he purchased. Hallie later discarded the gun in a dumpster behind a grocery store out of fear.

Prosecutors allege Hunter unlawfully purchased the firearm in October 2018 by lying on a federal gun form about his drug use.

Biden is charged with three gun-related counts. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hallie’s testimony will come one day after Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified about his substance use disorder and desire to get sober in the months leading up to the gun purchase.

Court proceedings will resume in Wilmington, Delaware this morning with prosecutors continuing their cross-examination of the man who sold Hunter the gun.