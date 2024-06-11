Hunter Biden ‘more grateful than disappointed’ after being found guilty on all gun charges: Live
After three hours of deliberations, the jury convicted the president’s son on all charges
After being found guilty on three federal gun charges, Hunter Biden said he is “more grateful for the love and support” than he is “disappointed by the outcome.”
On Tuesday, a 12-person jury unanimously chose to convict the president’s youngest son for lying on a federal gun form, lying to a gun salesman about his prior drug use and unlawfully possessing a firearm in October 2018.
In a statement to reporters, Biden thanked his wife, family, friends and community for their support during his week-long federal gun charges trial in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Biden said.
Jurors in the trial heard from an array of witnesses who testified about Biden’s addiction to crack cocaine from 2015 through 2018 and how it affected his relationships and life. Prosecutors said that Biden’s addiction was not the problem but his decision to purchase a handgun while using drugs.
Trump campaign calls trial ‘distraction’ from other crimes
A spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign released a statement on Hunter Biden’s verdict, calling the entire trial a “distraction” from other alleged crimes the Biden family has committed.
“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign National Press Secretary said in a statement.
Hunter Biden found guilty of all three charges in historic federal gun trial
After approximately three hours of deliberations, 12 jurors unanimously convicted Biden on all three felony gun charges, a historic decision that marks the first time a sitting president’s child has been found guilty of a crime.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Wilmington, Delaware:
Charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars and fines of up to $750,000
Hunter Biden thanks family and friends for support
Hunter Biden says he is more “grateful” for his family and friend’s support over the last week than he is “dissappointed” by the outcome of his federal gun charges trial.
“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Biden said.
Conservatives complain about Hunter Biden verdict
Several far-right figures on social media complained about the guilty verdict in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial – believing it to be a boring lesser charge.
“The Hunter Biden gun conviction is kinda dumb tbh,” Florida representative Matt Gaetz wrote on Tuesday.
“Hunter Biden guilty. Yawn. The true crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched. This is a fake trial trying to make the Justice system appear “balanced.” Don’t fall for it,” Charlie Kirk wrote.
Biden was charged with the gun-related counts last year after a plea deal with prosecutors fell through at the last minute. The Justice Department had been investigating Biden for years probing his financial and business dealings.
He is also charged with nine federal tax-related charges in California. That trial is expected to happen in September
President Joe Biden releases statement on Hunter’s verdict
“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”
Hunter Biden leaves court holding hands with Jill Biden
Hunter Biden departed from the J Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware holding the hands of his mother, First Lady Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.
Hunter Biden prosecutor says ‘ugly’ evidence was ‘necessary’
The defense and the prosecution painted two starkly different pictures of Hunter Biden’s 2018 gun purchase during closing arguments on Monday.
Lawyers for Biden outlined a story of a recovering addict who genuinely believed he was on the mend when he checked a box saying that he wasn’t an active user of illicit drugs on a form to buy a firearm on 12 October 2018.
Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that Biden was well aware that he was an addict and an active drug user when he bought the 38 Colt Special at StarQuest Shooters and Survival Supply in Wilmington.
Inside the courtroom as the verdict was read
As Hunter Biden heard the jury’s decision to convict him on all three federal gun charges, he stared straight ahead showing little to no emotion.
Biden nodded his head a bit while remaining extremely still.
Afterward, he hugged members of his team, seemingly eager to leave the courthouse.
Hunter Biden leaves court without speaking
Hunter Biden, the president’s son, left the federal building in Wilmington, Delaware without speaking to the press.
After the guilty verdict was read, Biden got into a car with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and drove off.
First Lady misses verdict reading
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden missed the verdict reading by minutes.
So far, she has attended nearly every day of Hunter’s trial – only missing it to travel to France with her husband to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The first lady arrived at the courthouse just after 11:20 a.m.