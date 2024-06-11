✕ Close Security footage appears to shows Hallie Biden dumping Hunter Biden’s gun in garbage

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After being found guilty on three federal gun charges, Hunter Biden said he is “more grateful for the love and support” than he is “disappointed by the outcome.”

On Tuesday, a 12-person jury unanimously chose to convict the president’s youngest son for lying on a federal gun form, lying to a gun salesman about his prior drug use and unlawfully possessing a firearm in October 2018.

In a statement to reporters, Biden thanked his wife, family, friends and community for their support during his week-long federal gun charges trial in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Biden said.

Jurors in the trial heard from an array of witnesses who testified about Biden’s addiction to crack cocaine from 2015 through 2018 and how it affected his relationships and life. Prosecutors said that Biden’s addiction was not the problem but his decision to purchase a handgun while using drugs.