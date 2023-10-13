Steve Scalise drops out of House speaker race with GOP in chaos – LIVE
House speaker race and GOP now in turmoil as Scalise drops out just one day after he beat Jim Jordan for the nomination to replace Kevin McCarthy
Steve Scalise thanks House Republican for nominating him for Speaker
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has dropped out of the race for House speaker, plunging the GOP into further turmoil.
On Thursday, Mr Scalise announced he had withdrawn his candidacy, only a day after his Republican colleagues decided to nominate him for the position.
“If you look over the last few weeks, if you look at where our conference is, there’s still work to be done,” he told reporters. “Our conference has to come together and is not there. There are still some people that have their own agenda.”
The Majority Leader and Louisiana congressman defeated Donald Trump-endorsed Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday to narrowly win the Republican Party’s nomination in a 113-99 vote to replace Kevin McCarthy.
Before backing out, Mr Scalise could only afford to lose four Republican votes as he sought the backing of 217 members of the full chamber to become speaker in the face of a Democratic Party steadfastly unified behind Rep Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
Several Republicans including far-right MAGA lawmakers Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene had said that they would not back Mr Scalise, despite his party nomination.
‘There are enough Republicans and Democrats saying we’ve got to get this fixed’
Rep Don Bacon (R-NE), who has a reputation for making deals across the aisle, told Axios that “at this point, there are enough Republicans and Democrats saying we’ve got to get this fixed”.
Rep Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that he “absolutely” is seeing Republicans open up to a deal, saying: “Yes, I mean you’re seeing that.”
‘Bipartisanship is not a sin’
Members of both parties are now appearing more open to a possible bipartisan deal to elect a speaker as a number of Republicans are worried that no one can win a House vote with only GOP votes because of the division within their conference.
Rep Dan Kildee (D-MI) is part of the Democratic leadership in the House and hails from a Michigan swing district.
“There’s a sentiment building around [a bipartisan deal] among Democrats and Republicans,” he told Axios.
Rep Maria Salazar (R-FL) is a member of the moderate Republican Governance Group. She told the outlet that “we’re open to anything that’s reasonable,” adding that “bipartisanship is not a sin”.
'Any deal with Democrats would be to elect a Republican Speaker’
Rep Mike Lawler, a freshman Republican in a district won by President Joe Biden in 2020, appeared on Bloomberg TV saying that all the options must be exhausted before any Republican will turn to Democrats to possibly make a deal on who can become speaker.
“Any deal with Democrats would be to elect a Republican Speaker,” he said amid suggestions that five Republicans could cross the aisle and back Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
House GOP to meet at 10am following Scalise exit to debate rule changes
Following the exit from the speaker’s race by Rep Steve Scalise, the House GOP is now set to meet at 10am on Friday to debate changes to how they elect their leaders.
Among the proposed changes is a requirement that for a representative to be nominated for speaker, they must get 217 votes within the conference – the number of votes needed on the House floor – to be nominated, not a simple majority, according to CNN.
This would prevent Mr Scalise from having been nominated in the first place, as he received 113 votes to Rep Jim Jordan’s 99.
Another proposed rule would kick people off committees if they don’t follow through and vote on the floor the way they said they would in the conference.
Exasperation as Scalise withdraws nomination: ‘House Republicans need to end the GOP Civil War’
After Republican Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker, Democrats expressed exasperation with New York representative Hakeem Jeffries saying that “the House Republicans need to end the GOP Civil War, now”.
He said: “The House Democrats have continued to make clear that we are ready, willing and able to find a bipartisan path forward,” and urged that the House reopen and change GOP-led rules that allowed a single lawmaker to put in motion the process to remove the speaker.
Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said the meetings had been marked by “emotional” objections to voting for Scalise.“It’s not for your personal grievances, but that’s unfortunately what I keep seeing.”
“Stop dragging it out,” Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, said on her social media. “If Kevin McCarthy had to go 15 rounds then the next Speaker should be able to do the same or more if they have to.”
Steve Scalise fails to secure enough votes for house speaker
‘I don’t think the Lord Jesus Himself could get 217,’ one Republican said.
ICYMI: What’s next for the Republicans in the House?
Republicans offered little clarity on Thursday evening about next steps following the shock announcement that Steve Scalise would withdraw his nomination to be the next Speaker of the House, just a day after his colleagues voted to support him for the role.
The party has yet to coalesce around another candidate for the top House role.
Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana, for his part, said he’d throw his support behind Jim Jordan of Ohio, who competed against Mr Scalise for the party’s nomination during Wednesday’s original behind-the-scenes vote.
“I voted for Jim Jordan in the conference election yesterday and I remain committed to doing everything I can to help elect him the next Speaker of the House,” Mr Banks told NBC News. “He is a conservative fighter and a leader who can unite our party.”
Mr Scalise has said he’ll continue to serve as Majority Leader and will not get involved in endorsing who should be the GOP’s next pick for speaker.
‘We’re dysfunctional, we’re disorganised and we’re broken'
The evasiveness is (almost) enough to make this dispatcher admire Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s answer that she supports Mr Jordan and opposes Mr Scalise because of the latter’s cancer treatment. It was a cruel and mean-spirited answer that doesn’t take into account the fact Mr Scalise, who announced on Thursday he’s dropping out of the race, largely continued leading the House GOP conference after he was shot in 2017. But at least she gave a reason.
Of course, there are the ones who gave even worse answers, such Rep Troy Nehls of Texas, who has reiterated his initial idea of nominating Mr Trump to be the leader of the House. But Mr Nehls seemed to admit the conference was in trouble and nobody could get enough votes.
“We’re dysfunctional, we’re disorganised and we’re broken,” he told me. “One of the members said in there, you know, I don’t think the Lord Jesus Himself could get 217.”
And no miracle is coming for House Republicans as of right now.
Several personal vendettas led to McCarthy ouster
On Wednesday, we reported that Rep Ken Buck (R-CO), who voted to boot Mr McCarthy, said he voted “present” after he asked Mr Scalise and Mr Jordan whether they believed the 2020 election was legitimate. Mr Buck is correct that the House GOP should have to deal with reality – if not for virtuous reasons, then to realise that election denial prevents them from making the right moves to keep and expand their majority.
But Mr Buck had such deeply seated convictions, those should have prevented him from opposing Mr McCarthy, who also voted to object on January 6 and flew to Mar-a-Lago to patch things up with Donald Trump in the days after January 6, rather than voting for Mr McCarthy from the beginning. (Mr Buck likely also voted to vacate the chair partially because Mr McCarthy gave Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky a subcommittee chairmanship Mr Buck was in line to receive).
