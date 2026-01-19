Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
TV

Crowd cheers after heckler shouts ‘leave Greenland alone’ during Star-Spangled Banner at NBA game

The outburst follows Trump intensifying efforts to push to bring Greenland under US control

Watch: Danish foreign minister on threat of US tariffs over Greenland

Moments before tipoff at Sunday’s NBA game in London, a heckler’s outburst about Greenland drew cheers from the crowd, highlighting growing tensions over President Donald Trump’s attempts to acquire the Arctic island.

American singer Vanessa Williams was midway through her rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the O2 Arena — just before the Orlando Magic faced the Memphis Grizzlies — when the politically charged interruption took place.

“Leave Greenland alone!” a man yelled from the stands, eliciting some claps, whistles and cheers from fellow spectators, video footage shows.

The incident follows a turbulent few weeks in global politics, as Trump intensifies his efforts to bring Greenland, a Danish territory, under U.S. control.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday, claiming that Russia and China will take over absent American action. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

A heckler shouting ‘leave Greenland alone’ was met with cheers during Vanessa Williams’s rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ during an NBA game in London
A heckler shouting ‘leave Greenland alone’ was met with cheers during Vanessa Williams’s rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ during an NBA game in London (AFP via Getty Images)

The White House has suggesting trying to buy the island from Denmark or even deploying the U.S. military.

On Saturday, Trump announced plans to slap a 10 percent tariff on Denmark and other European nations, which will be “payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he said.

European officials, meanwhile, wholeheartedly opposed such a plan, with some comparing Trump’s aggressive tactics to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of conquest in Ukraine.

Protests have erupted across Greenland in recent days as the Trump administration ramps up its efforts to acquire the Arctic island
Protests have erupted across Greenland in recent days as the Trump administration ramps up its efforts to acquire the Arctic island (Arctic Creative/HO/AFP via Getty)

The leaders of eight European nations also released a statement Sunday criticizing Trump’s levies, writing that they “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

Polls indicate only a small minority of Americans — and far fewer Greenlanders — back Trump’s bid to acquire the Arctic island. In recent days, protests have erupted across Greenland, with crowds of demonstrators expressing their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

