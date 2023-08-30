Biden health agency recommends classifying marijuana as lower-risk, opening potential for major policy changes
President Biden ordered agency to conduct scientific review law year
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is now recommending that marijuana be moved to a lower-risk classification under federal law, a move that could have major implications for medical research into cannabis as well drug legalisation efforts.
The agency is offering a non-binding recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to downgrade marijuana from its current status as a Schedule I drug, indicating a treatment with high abuse potential and no medical value, to a lower Schedule III status under the Controlled Substances Act, Bloomberg reports.
Cannabis would still be prohibited under federal law, but moving it to a lower-risk status would make it much easier for researchers to investigate its properties.
The recommendation came in a letter from Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine to the DEA, according to Bloomberg.
President Biden ordered HHS to conduct a scientific review regarding cannabis last year.
