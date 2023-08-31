Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants in former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election case, has suggested that he was included in the indictment because he is Black.

Mr Floyd, who served as the director of “Black Voices for Trump” during the 2020 presidential campaign, spoke to Steve Bannon after he was released on bond nearly a week following his arrest in Fulton County.

Mr Bannon led Mr Floyd to bring race into the matter, asking if he thought he was “singled out because you are an African American” especially because he is also a Trump supporter and a veteran.

“Part of Black culture is always voting Democrat. I went against the code, if you will, at the highest order,” Mr Floyd replied, “and so the district attorney decided to send me what we call a negro wake-up call.”

“She dialed the wrong number because it didn’t go through,” he added.

Mr Floyd surrendered to authorities in Fulton County on 24 August where he was arrested for his part in the sweeping 41-count criminal indictment. While he suggested some level of racial targeting in his interview with Bannon, he is indeed one of nearly two dozen people charged alongside Mr Trump in the case.

Mr Floyd was charged in the case under the RICO Act and faces a count of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. He—with the help of others— allegedly attempted to pressure an election worker into falsely admitting to election crimes that she did not commit.

Although arrested on 24 August, Mr Floyd didn’t post bond until Wednesday, making him the last co-defendant to do so and the only one who spent time in jail.

Harrison Floyd mugshot (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Details came to light revealing that Mr Floyd had been previously charged with attacking an FBI agent who served him with a subpoena in the separate federal probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.