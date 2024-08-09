✕ Close Donald Trump gets worked up over question about crowd sizes during Mar-a-Lago press conference

Donald Trump’s plane was diverted to Billings, Montana, because of a mechanical issue as he flew to a Friday night rally in the state. The former president was heading to Bozeman, Montana, when his plane landed safely in Billings, 140 miles away.

Earlier, the Harris campaign released a new immigration ad before she heads to Arizona this evening for a rally in the border and key swing state.

The ad states that Kamala Harris is a “border state prosecutor” who battled drug cartels. It adds that if she’s elected, she will “hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking.”

Meanwhile, Harris has surged to a five-point lead over Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, putting her at 42 percent to the Republican’s 37 percent nationally with less than three months to go to November’s presidential election.

Harris and running mate Tim Walz are visiting Phoenix on Friday as Trump heads to Montana.

On Thursday, the Democrat said she welcomed the Republican’s decision to debate her in September, which the former president announced at a rambling press conference at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.