Trump vs Harris live: Harris’s lead widens in new post-DNC poll as pressure rises ahead of her CNN interview
USA Today poll shows big swings to Harris in key demographics after Democratic National Convention
Kamala Harris has surged ahead in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention. The vice president has made big gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the former president continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.
Further, Trump’s running mate JD Vance declared Kamala Harris should “go to hell” over the handling of the chaotic US withdrawals from Afghanistan in 2021 while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
The Ohio Senator denied accusations that a Trump-Vance campaign member verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official during wreath-laying ceremony on Monday for 13 fallen military personnel who died in a suicide bombing in 2021.
Later, CNN will air the first interview with Harris and her running mate Tim Walz who will be quizzed by anchor Dana Bash in Georgia — the next major test in their bid for the White House.
The primetime interview will air at 9pm ET as the Walz-Harris campaign tour bus reaches its last stop in the Peach State.
Trump wish CNN’s Dana Bash ‘good luck’ ahead of Harris-Walz interview and encourage her to ‘do the right thing'
Donald Trump says today’s CNN interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is anchor Dana Bash’s chance to achieve “REAL stardom” and do a “great service to our now failing Country”.
All she has to do, according to the former president, is to give “a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President” — just as he says he did with Joe Biden in their debate.
He also wants Governor Tim Walz to not be present and for the transcript to be released with no changes.
Here’s what Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning:
Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today. If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate. How cool would that be for Dana and CNN??? Also, the interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles, and under no circumstances should the transcript be allowed to be changed in any way, shape, or form. Dana and Jake were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!! DJT
Boebert challenger invites her to debate at infamous Beetlejuice theater
The Democrat running against Colorado RepublicanLauren Boebert challenged her to a debate at the scene of the scandalous Beetlejuice incident.
Trisha Calvarese invited Boebert to a televised debate at the Buell Theatre, the Denver venue where the congresswoman was kicked out during the musical Beetlejuice last September after vaping, singing, taking flash photos and groping her date.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
US Army spokesperson comments on Trump Arlington National Cemetery incident
A spokesperson for the US Army says participants in the Trump event at Arlington National Cemetery “were made aware of federal laws” regarding political activity and then “abruptly pushed” an employee of the site.
“This incident was unfortunate ... the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked.”
JD Vance can’t escape his ‘childless cat ladies’ comment, even when he tries to use it to his advantage...
JD Vance has tried yet again to make light of his “childless cat ladies” comment – and it’s instantly backfired.
Donald Trump’s running mate has come under fire in recent weeks after his 2021 comments calling Democrats, including Kamala Harris, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” resurfaced and went viral.
This week, in an attempt at a light-hearted post about the controversy, the Ohio senator shared a photo of a cat wearing a “Cats for Vance 2024” bandana.
It did not go well, as Rhian Lubin reports.
Trump pushes nonsense theories about climate and nuclear weapons
While analysts debate whether his opponent is pivoting to the center after being elevated to the position of Democratic nominee, Donald Trump is showing no signs of doing so.
Instead, he’s falling back on an old favorite: wild tales supposed to illustrate the folly of liberalism around the issue of climate change and environmentalism. The ex-president did so in two interviews this week, one with a conservative podcaster and another as he delivered a rally-esque diatribe to a one-man audience of Dr Phil on Tuesday.
First came his explanation for why temperatures are warming and the Earth’s climate is now observably headed in one direction: nuclear weapons.
Huh?
John Bowden reports.
ICYMI: Top GOP donor blasts ‘self-destructive’ Trump for adding ‘anti-vax kook’ RFK Jr to transition team
A notable Republican donor heavily criticized Donald Trump for choosing “fringe” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to his presidential transition team, warning it would narrow his base.
Eric Levine, a New York-based attorney who once backed Tim Scott and Nikki Haley’s respective presidential campaigns, sent an email titled “Is Trump Trying to Lose?” following the announcement from Trump’s campaign on Tuesday.
“It is hard to imagine a more self-destructive announcement,” Levine wrote in the email obtained by a reporter from Jewish Insider.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Ari Melber threatens Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski with defamation lawsuit over ‘false quote’
MSNBC host Ari Melber threatened Donald Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski with a defamation lawsuit during a heated spat live on air on Wednesday night.
Lewandowski, who joined Trump’s presidential campaign team just two weeks ago after he was fired from his campaign in 2016, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Beat to speak about the Republican nominee’s stance on abortion, RFK Jr’s endorsement, and vaccines.
But, surprisingly it was a different topic of discussion that led to a fiery exchange, after the campaign advisor targeted Melber for his reporting about the Republican National Convention last month.
Myriam Page reports.
Why Kamala Harris’s new strategy focuses on rural Georgia
Eric Garcia writes:
On Wednesday evening, Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first big swing through Georgia with her running mate, Tim Walz .
President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by the narrowest of margins. Democrats flipped the two Senate seats in the runoff races in 2021 and Raphael Warnock held his seat in the 2022 midterm. So it’s no surprise Harris is concentrating on the state today.
Democrats are also making a play for other Southern states like North Carolina and even Florida, which has become a laboratory for MAGA. Some polling shows that Harris has a slight lead there, while other surveys show a lead for Trump.
Continue reading...
Kristi Noem claims Walz on CNN interview to interject if Harris starts ‘giggling’ or ‘looking crazy’
Harris surges ahead of Trump in latest USA Today poll taken after DNC
Kamala Harris has surged ahead of Donald Trump, 48 percent to 43 percent in a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll that was conducted after the Democratic National Convention.
This is an eight-point turnaround in the presidential race from late June, when Trump led President Joe Biden in the survey by nearly four points.
Per USA Today:
The vice president’s small lead was fueled by big shifts among some key demographic groups traditionally crucial for Democrats, including Hispanic and Black voters and young people. Among those with annual incomes of less than $20,000, in the biggest change, a three-point Trump edge over Biden in June has become a 23-point Harris advantage over Trump in August.
The poll of 1,000 likely voters, taken by landline and cell phone Sunday through Wednesday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. With the election approaching, the survey is now measuring likely voters; previous polls were of registered voters.
Harris has succeeded in doing what Biden never could this year: Lead Trump.
David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said: “With the 'Brat Summer' of Kamala Harris emojis winding down, young people, persons of color, and low-income households have swung dramatically toward the vice president.”
He added: “These same demographics were emphasized and woven together by numerous speakers at the convention.”
Some of the biggest shifts since the June poll, which fall outside the poll's margin of error, include:
- Voters 18 to 34 years old previously supported Trump by 11 points and now back Harris by 13 points (49%-36%)
- Hispanic voters, who have been heavily courted by the Trump campaign, moved from supporting Trump by two points to supporting Harris by 16 points (53%-37%)
- Black voters, one of the Democrats’ traditional core constituencies, shifted from supporting Biden by a 47-point margin to supporting Harris by 64 points (76%-12%)
- Lower-income voters now support Harris by a margin of 23 points (58%-35%)
