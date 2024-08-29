✕ Close ‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: says Trump

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris has surged ahead in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention. The vice president has made big gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the former president continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.

Further, Trump’s running mate JD Vance declared Kamala Harris should “go to hell” over the handling of the chaotic US withdrawals from Afghanistan in 2021 while on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The Ohio Senator denied accusations that a Trump-Vance campaign member verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official during wreath-laying ceremony on Monday for 13 fallen military personnel who died in a suicide bombing in 2021.

Later, CNN will air the first interview with Harris and her running mate Tim Walz who will be quizzed by anchor Dana Bash in Georgia — the next major test in their bid for the White House.

The primetime interview will air at 9pm ET as the Walz-Harris campaign tour bus reaches its last stop in the Peach State.