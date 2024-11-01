Latest poll finds Harris ‘narrowly’ wins enough swing states to become first female president: Election live updates
Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigned in western battleground states on Thursday and will both be in Milwaukee on Friday
The final poll from The Times and YouGov finds that Kamala Harris is set to narrowly win enough swing states to take the White House.
“We find that Kamala Harris very narrowly wins enough of those states to become America’s first female president,” Times US Assistant Editor David Charter said on Friday.
This comes as a Harris campaign official has said they “fully expect” former President Donald Trump to declare victory before all votes have been counted.
“It won’t work,” the official said during a press call.
“He did this before. It failed,” they added. “If he does it again, it will fail.”
With four days of campaigning to go in the 2024 race, Harris and Trump are making their final pitches, spending Friday hosting competing rallies in Wisconsin where they will attempt to appeal to “blue wall” voters.
Having already addressed two gatherings of his supporters on Thursday, the former president ended his day in a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson on stage in Glendale, Arizona, at which he shockingly fantasized about former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney being shot at.
Cheney has since hit back at Trump, calling him “a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”
Trump says RFK Jr will ‘have a big role in healthcare'
Trump said anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr will “have a big role in healthcare” during a campaign stop in Michigan alongside the 70-year-old former independent presidential candidate.
‘She kills people’: Trump doubles down on Cheney comments
Donald Trump just doubled down on his comments about Liz Cheney facing a firing squad during a campaign stop in Michigan.
“She kills people,” Trump said.
Jennifer Lopez delivers scathing takedown of Trump campaign’s ‘garbage’ comments
Jennifer Lopez has responded to racist comments about her heritage made at a rally for Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden last week.
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked controversy when he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”, prompting a fallout in which Joe Biden is alleged to have called Trump’s supporters “garbage” in return.
Biden has denied the claims but Trump took the spat further by taking part in a photo-op in which he dressed up in a high-visibility jacket and drove around in a garbage truck.
Live: Donald Trump makes a stop in Dearborn, Michigan
YouGov/The Times final poll suggests Harris will narrowly win
The final poll from The Times and YouGov finds that Kamala Harris is set to narrowly win enough swing states to take the White House.
“We find that Kamala Harris very narrowly wins enough of those states to become America’s first female president,” US Assistant Editor David Charter said on Friday.
Harris slams Trump as threat to democracy during Wisconsin campaign stop
Harris slammed Trump as a threat to democracy ahead of a campaign stop in Wisconsin.
“There’s a real contrast in this race when you look at who stands for democracy and democratic principles and who does not,” she told the press at an airport in Madison. “Donald Trump is talking about an enemies list. He’s talking about using the American military to turn on American citizens.”
WATCH: Donald Trump says he will let RFK Jr. work on 'women's health' if elected
Photographer explains why Trump’s use of bronzer gets worse with stress
A photographer has explained the mystery behind former president Donald Trump’s varying uses of bronzer.
The tan tones of the businessman and Home Alone 2 star have been under much scrutiny throughout his political career, with countless memes dissecting their colour range.
American photographer Emily Elsie shared her theory behind the ever-changing colour palettes, and explained she believes the intensity of hue is directly correlated to the politician’s stress levels.
Trump campaign files FEC complaint against Harris campaign and The Washington Post
The Trump campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing the Harris campaign and The Washington Post of making “in-kind contributions” by paying platforms to boost articles that portray the former president in a negative light.
“The Post’s own articles support a reasonable inference that the Harris team provided information about the content of communications that is material to The Washington Post’s communications, providing reason to believe the conduct prong is satisfied,” an attorney for the Trump campaign wrote in a letter to the FEC. “Thus, there is reason to believe The Washington Post has made coordinated communications, which constitute illegal corporate in-kind contributions to Harris for President, and that Harris for President has accepted such contributions.”
JD Vance claims teens become trans to bolster chances of getting into Ivy League schools
JD Vance claimed during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that teenagers become “trans” to better their chances of getting into Ivy League schools.
In the three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that was released on Thursday, the Ohio senator and Republican vice presidential nominee also claimed that some women “celebrate” their abortions and that studies show that “testosterone levels in young men” are connected to “conservative politics.”
Vance spent significant amounts of time criticizing transgender and nonbinary people, and added that he believed he and former President Donald Trump are likely to win the “normal gay guy vote.”
