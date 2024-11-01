✕ Close Jennifer Lopez hits back at Trump Puerto Rico comments: ‘Let’s Get Loud’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The final poll from The Times and YouGov finds that Kamala Harris is set to narrowly win enough swing states to take the White House.

“We find that Kamala Harris very narrowly wins enough of those states to become America’s first female president,” Times US Assistant Editor David Charter said on Friday.

This comes as a Harris campaign official has said they “fully expect” former President Donald Trump to declare victory before all votes have been counted.

“It won’t work,” the official said during a press call.

“He did this before. It failed,” they added. “If he does it again, it will fail.”

With four days of campaigning to go in the 2024 race, Harris and Trump are making their final pitches, spending Friday hosting competing rallies in Wisconsin where they will attempt to appeal to “blue wall” voters.

Having already addressed two gatherings of his supporters on Thursday, the former president ended his day in a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson on stage in Glendale, Arizona, at which he shockingly fantasized about former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney being shot at.

Cheney has since hit back at Trump, calling him “a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”