✕ Close Trump says Jewish voters ‘will have a lot to do with that’ if he loses election

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Kamala Harris told Oprah Winfrey that she would shoot an intruder in her home as the vice president addressed gun violence, the cost of living, reproductive rights and immigration in an event on Thursday evening.

The pair sat down for their “Unite for America” live-streamed rally in Michigan as Winfrey mentioned that Harris revealed herself as a gun owner during the debate against Donald Trump last week.

“I did not know that,” Winfrey said to laughter from the audience that included the likes of Chris Rock and Julia Roberts.

Harris added: “If somebody breaks into my house they’re getting shot. I probably should not have said that... my staff will deal with that later.”

Trump said that Jewish American voters will bear “a lot” of blame if he loses the election, he told the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday.

“If I don’t win this election – and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40 per cent, I mean, 60 per cent of the people are voting for the enemy – Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years,” he told the audience.