Nikki Haley secured her first victory of the 2024 Republican primary season on Sunday in DC, ending her losing streak and providing her campaign with the sliver of hope it desperately needed.

Ms Haley’s defeat of front-runner Donald Trump marks the first time another GOP candidate has beaten the former president in any contest since 2016 and is the first sign that this year’s primary season will amount to anything more than a further demonstration of his dominance over conservatives.

The race was called around 9pm last night, when Ms Haley was leading with 62.9 per cent of the vote.

Her campaign now looks ahead to Super Tuesday and the possibility of peeling off a few states from what is likely to prove yet another huge delegate haul for Mr Trump.

Ever the bad loser, the former reacted angrily to his rival’s win in DC last night, claiming on Truth Social that he had “purposely stayed away from the DC Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside”.

The candidate nevertheless picked up three further primary wins over the weekend in Idaho, Michigan and Missouri but raised eyebrows with further gaffes in Virginia.