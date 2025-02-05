Who owns the Gulf of Mexico and can Trump rename it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump is once again planning a major, outlandish global grab — like pondering the “absolute neccessity” of America’s purchase of Greenland — for his first day in office.

Trump is planning to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."

Following his inauguration on Monday, Trump will reportedly issue an executive order renaming the gulf and also reverting the name of Denali — the highest mountain in North America — back to Mount McKinely, according to the New York Post.

Trump insisted earlier this year that the gulf’s name should celebrate the U.S. rather than Mexico.

The nations with the most "control" over the gulf are the U.S., Mexico, and Cuba, and for years have shared the body of water. The gulf serves as an important center of economic activity, including fishing, electricity generation, and shipping.

Why does the gulf bear Mexico's name? It's actually not a reference to the modern state of Mexico, but rather to a Native American city bearing the same moniker, and it has borne that name for more than 400 years.

Despite the fact that the gulf is shared by multiple nations, Trump recently said that the U.S. does the "most work" on the gulf, and insisted that the body of water should bear America's name "because it's ours."

President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ because ‘it’s ours’ ( AP )

While ownership is up for debate, it's true that the U.S. has claimed control over much of the gulf. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea determined that U.S. territorial waters expand for 12 nautical miles from its shores, and the U.S. federal government manages the seas and the submerged parts of the Outer Continental Shelf as well.

Trump ally Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she planned to introduce legislation to change the name of the gulf, though it doesn’t appear that will be necessary if Trump uses an executive order to change the name.

“The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries,” she said at the time. “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.”

While the U.S. could pass legislation requiring a name change in state and federal language, there would be nothing forcing other nations to adhere to that decision.

Trump’s plans to rename the gulf appear to be part of a broader offensive against Mexico, calling the nation "very dangerous" and "in a lot of trouble," citing drug trafficking and illegal immigration. However, most drug trafficking from Mexico is aimed at fulfilling consumer demand from Americans.

Trump has further proposed imposing tariffs on both Mexico and Canada if the nations do not meet his demands for stopping illegal immigration and curbing drug trafficking. He claimed that America's neighbors are responsible for significant amounts of drug and illegal immigrant crossings, but did not provide data or evidence for his claims.

If Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is taking Trump's threats to rename the gulf seriously, she hasn't shown it publicly. She has, however, responded to his threats to impose tariffs, telling the former president that the cartel violence in Mexico — and the instability it causes — is fueled by American demand for illegal drugs and US-made weapons being smuggled into the country.

Trump has proposed potential US military incursions into Mexico to engage drug cartels, said he would name Mexican drug cartels “terrorist organizations,” and elsewhere in Central America has accused Panama of overcharging U.S. shipping vessels for use of the Panama Canal.