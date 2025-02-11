‘Red, White and Blueland?’ Republican unveils bill to rename Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A GOP congressman has announced new legislation to bolster Donald Trump’s efforts to take over Greenland, while also giving the autonomous Danish territory a new name: “Red, White and Blueland.”

The president has recently escalated calls to purchase Greenland for national security purposes, despite Denmark insisting the Arctic island is not for sale.

On Tuesday, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter unveiled the Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025 to apparently help America’s “negotiator-in-chief” acquire the region.

Giving a six-month deadline, the proposed bill would direct the secretary of the interior team to ensure federal paperwork gets updated to the Star and Stripes-inspired new name.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” said in a statement to the New York Post.

“President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

The legislation would first have to be assigned to a committee for study before it is decided whether the bill is passed on to the lower chamber to vote on.

Buddy Carter (left), photographed with Donald Trump, has unveiled his Red, White, and Blueland Act ( X/@RepBuddyCarter )

Since December, Trump has floated the idea of acquiring Greenland. He even sent his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. to the island last month in a bizarre publicity stunt.

A mere 6 percent of Greenlanders want their nation to join the U.S., according to a poll last month.

The survey commissioned by Danish newspaper of record, Berlingske, and the Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq suggests that 85 percent of those residing in the Danish territory want to become a part of the U.S.

Just six percent were in favor of joining and nine percent had been left undecided, according to the poll.

In a tongue-in-cheek retaliatory campaign called “Denmarkification,” Danish citizens are seeking to crowdfund $1 trillion to buy the U.S. state of California.

“New Denmark,” as the campaign website said the Golden State would be called, would see its world-famous theme park Disneyland rebranded as “Hans Christian Andersenland”.

It comes as Gulf of Mexico was renamed as the “Gulf of America” on Google Maps on Monday.

The oceanic basin’s rebrand – which is shared across the U.S., Mexico and Cuba – was visible across the nation on Monday. Both names appear to Google Maps users outside of the country while, in Mexico, it remains the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness” on his first day in office on Janaury 20 after insisting last month that the the gulf should celebrate the U.S. rather than Mexico.

The Independent has contacted Carter for more information.