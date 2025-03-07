Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenland is set to hold a general election on March 11, just a week after President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in the Arctic territory.

While Trump renewed his invitation for Greenland to join the United States, his tone was notably softer than previous pronouncements on the subject.

This election comes amid a growing movement for Greenlandic independence from Denmark, a drive that has gained significant traction in recent months.

The potential outcome of this election holds considerable weight; a victory for pro-independence parties could open the door to increased US influence in the region.

Greenland’s complicated relationship with Denmark, its former colonial ruler, has been strained by recent revelations of historical mistreatment.

However, Trump’s interest in purchasing the island has spurred Denmark to accelerate efforts to mend the fractured ties.

The island's future relationship with Denmark, and potentially the United States, hangs in the balance this election.

open image in gallery The Northern Lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, in February ( AP )

What does Greenland want?

Opinion polls show that a majority of Greenland's inhabitants support independence, but they are divided over the timing and potential impact on living standards.

Trump's interest has shaken the status quo in Greenland and, combined with the growing Inuit pride, has led some of the island's 57,000 residents to view the election as a historic chance to free Greenland from Danish influence.

However, many Greenlanders warn against acting rashly, fearing Greenland could become worse off and expose itself to the United States if it too quickly seeks independence from Denmark.

Since 2019, politicians on the island have repeatedly said they are interested in strengthening cooperation and trade with the United States.

However, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede, who has stepped up a push for independence, has stressed the island is not for sale and that only its people should decide their future.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Greenland's strategic location and resources could benefit the US. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

The US has expressed interest in expanding its existing military presence on the island, including placing radars there to monitor the waters between the island, Iceland and Britain, which are a gateway for Russian navy vessels and nuclear submarines.

open image in gallery Trump has invited Greenlanders to join the US ( Reuters )

The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow.

Asked for comment, a White House official said: "Greenland has ample supply of rare earth minerals that will power the next generation of America's economy."

So far, though, Greenland's economy has remained reliant on fishing, which accounts for over 95 per cent of exports, and annual subsidies from Denmark, which cover roughly half of the public budget.

In total, Denmark spends just under $1 billion each year on Greenland, or $17,500 for each inhabitant.

What is the current US presence?

The US military maintains a permanent presence at the Pituffik air base in Greenland's northwest.

A 1951 agreement between the United States and Denmark established a US right to move around freely and construct military bases in Greenland as long as Denmark and Greenland are notified.

Historically, Denmark has accommodated the US because Copenhagen does not have the capability to defend Greenland, and because of US security guarantees to Denmark through NATO, according to Kristian Soeby Kristensen, senior researcher at Copenhagen University's Centre for Military Studies.

Greenland's mining sector has seen very limited US investment. The mining companies operating in Greenland are mostly Australian, Canadian or British.

open image in gallery Greenlanders outside a church in Nuuk ( AP )

What is Greenland’s status now?

The island, a former colony of Denmark, became a formal territory of the Nordic kingdom in 1953 and is subject to the Danish constitution.

In 2009, the island was granted broad self-governing autonomy, including the right to declare independence from Denmark through a referendum.

Under the 2009 law, Greenland's parliament, Inatsisartut, can invoke a provision that would have Denmark and Greenland begin negotiations about achieving full independence.

The people of Greenland would need to endorse independence through a referendum, and an independence agreement between Denmark andGreenland would also require consent from the Danish parliament.

Could Trump buy Greenland?

According to Ulrik Pram Gad, senior researcher and expert on Greenland, the idea of buying Greenland is based on a misunderstanding of international law and the principle of self-determination, which gives people the right to choose their own political status.

Trump has declined to rule out the use of military or economic means to gain control of Greenland. Vice President JD Vance, speaking to Fox News, has dismissed the use of military force.

open image in gallery Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk ( AP )

What if Greenland becomes independent?

If Greenland became independent, it could choose to become associated with the US without becoming USterritory.

The island could form a so-called "free association" with the United States that would replace Danish subsidies with US support and protection in return for military rights, a set-up similar to the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.

While there is a push in Greenland to be independent from Denmark, Greenlanders are not interested in a new colonial master, opinion polls show.

Greenlanders, who enjoy a Nordic-style welfare model including universal healthcare and free education, would likely want to make sure they don't become worse off economically before holding an independence referendum, according to Gad, the researcher.

What does Denmark say?

When Trump offered to buy the island in 2019, during his first presidential term, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea and called it "absurd".

Asked about Trump's renewed interest in January, Frederiksen said Denmark needed to cooperate closely with the US, but stressed that Greenland should determine its future.