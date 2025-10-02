Government shutdown live updates: Trump calls to clear ‘dead wood’ in government as he determines which agencies to cut
Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to discuss agency cuts on day two of the government shutdown
President Donald Trump said Republicans must use the government shutdown to “clear out dead wood, waste and fraud,” as the White House warns that layoffs are “imminent.”
Trump shared the statement on social media late Wednesday night, claiming that “billions of dollars can be saved.” The president is also set to meet with Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Thursday to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.”
Meanwhile, senior Republicans were spotted fine dining on the first night of the shutdown, which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso was spotted with other GOP figures dining in Capitol Hill hotspot Bistro Cacao, where a bottle of wine can set you back $750, according to Politico Playbook.
It’s now day two of the government shutdown, which began at midnight Wednesday. The GOP put forth a bill to fund federal agencies that was already approved by the House, but it failed 55 to 45 in the Senate, five shy of the 60 votes needed. The Senate is scheduled to take another vote Friday afternoon.
Which agencies have the most employees on furlough?
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees were furloughed on Wednesday when the government entered a shutdown.
Typically, this would mean that they don’t report to work and aren’t paid until the shutdown ends. However, some federal employees could be permanently sent home this week as the Trump administration warns that layoffs are “imminent.”
The Defense Department’s civilian workforce saw the highest number of furloughs, at 334,904 people (about 45 percent of its total employees), according to data collected by The New York Times.
In second place is the USDA, which has more than 42,000 employees on furlough.
However, the agency that has the highest share of its employees on furlough is the EPA, which furloughed 89 percent of its 15,166 employees, according to the Times.
Treasury Secretary says U.S. economy could suffer from shutdown
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that the government shutdown could damage the country’s economic growth.
“This isn’t the way to have a discussion, shutting down the government and lowering the GDP,” Bessent told CNBC. “We could see a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth and a hit to working America.”
This comes as the White House warns that federal government layoffs are “imminent” due to the shutdown.
Top GOP lawmakers spotted dining out on first night of shutdown
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and some fellow Republicans were spotted dining out Wednesday night at Bistro Cacao, an upscale restaurant near the U.S. Capitol, where a bottle of wine can cost up to $750, Politico Playbook reports.
The group was spotted less than 24 hours into the government shutdown, which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed. While federal workers typically expect to return to their jobs following shutdowns, the Trump administration is now planning to make permanent cuts.
These layoffs are “imminent,” the White House said Wednesday. President Donald Trump is also set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought today to get his recommendation on which agencies to cut.
President Donald Trump on Thursday explicitly threatened to use a temporary lapse in government funding to enact permanent cuts to the federal workforce as a way to punish workers at agencies he believes are staffed by people who did not vote for him or his party.
Vibe Check: On this Yom Kippur, the Senate has plenty it needs to atone for
The Senate will not vote today since it is Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday, but the floor will be open for debate. Jewish people are expected to fast and focus on atoning for their sins. Many Jewish people reach out to loved ones asking for forgiveness for the way they wronged their friends and loved ones this past year.
So on Thursday, expect Democrats to ask Republicans to atone for plenty of their sins, such as changing the rules of the nomination process, the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill that included major Medicaid and SNAP cuts, and not including an extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies to help people pay for their insurance on the marketplace.
On the Republican side, expect Republicans to ask Democrats to atone for walking away from the negotiating table and for their stubbornness in not wanting to pass a "clean continuing resolution."
Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown? What visitors to US need to know
The ongoing government shutdown is sure to affect tourists to the U.S., whether they hope to explore Washington, D.C.’s museums or the nation’s national parks.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting the U.S. soon, from The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder:
Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown?
Vibe check: Even moderate Democrats seem to be holding the line
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is nobody's idea of a progressive. She voted for the Iraq War back in 2002. As top Democrat of Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, she enjoys good relationships with Republlicans, including its Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
But Cantwell seemed pretty dug in on Wednesday afternoon. She had a simple answer on what it would take to get back to the negotiating table.
"What are our constituents supposed to do when they're seeing dramatic increases in health care costs and they're coming at them right now?" Cantwell told The Independent. "So you don't care about that. What is your idea? What's your idea? You have no idea. You don't want to help them today?"
Trump to meet with OMB Director
President Donald Trump is set to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought on Thursday, the second day of the government shutdown.
“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Read his full statement below:
