House votes to end shutdown Wednesday as Democrat says party ‘crossed a line’ putting politics over country: Live
The Senate has passed a temporary funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Eight Democrats joined all but one Republican senator in approving a continuing resolution to keep the government open until the end of January in a vote late Monday, the 41st day of deadlock.
The outcome sets up another vote on the resolution in the House of Representatives, which, if passed, could see the government finally reopen for business after six weeks of federal workers going unpaid, airlines facing chaos, diminished public services, and legal battles over the future of critical food assistance programs.
Liberal commentators and some members of Congress, outraged after Democrats abandoned a shutdown battle over Affordable Care Act subsidies with surging healthcare premiums at stake, are calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step aside.
But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — whose chamber is expected to vote on the latest funding resolution Wednesday — responded affirmatively when asked if his fellow New Yorker should remain in his position.
Senator John Fetterman, among the eight Democrats who supported the White House-backed measure, called his vote “country over party” and accused Democratic holdouts of having “crossed a line.”
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, among eight Democrats who supported the GOP’s White House-backed funding measure, accused fellow Democrats of having “crossed a line” by holding out.
Following outrage with Democrats who abandoned the shutdown battle over Affordable Care Act subsidies, with calls for Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step aside, Fetterman told Fox News that his vote was about putting “country over party.”
The loss of SNAP benefits for millions of Americans was “a red line for me that I can't cross as a Democrat,” Fetterman said Tuesday.
It is the Trump administration, however, that is refusing to fund SNAP, despite contingency funds and court orders to fully fund the program under legal obligations to keep it alive.
Trans troops call Trump administration retirement recessions a 'betrayal of the sacrifices made'
The Trump administration is accused of illegally stripping retirement benefits from transgender service members despite the decades of service among them.
A new lawsuit from 17 trans troops just before Veterans Day accuses the administration of revoking their retirement orders under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s ban on trans people serving in all branches.
Flight cancelations tick up to 6 percent nationwide
The day after the Senate’s passage of a short-term spending bill to reopen the government, airlines are expected to cancel 6 percent of flights at 40 major airports in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s travel cuts during the shutdown.
That marks a significant spike up from the weekend’s initial 2 and 3 percent cuts, which are set to gradually increase to reduce traffic hazards over staffing issues.
More than 1,200 flights were canceled within the U.S. by Tuesday afternoon, according to tracking website FlightAware,
Hundreds of other flights had been delayed.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters earlier Tuesday that air travel could inch back to normal by Thanksgiving, depending how fast Congress moves and if air traffic controllers are “showing up to work” after two missed paychecks.
Trump’s diss to France, UK and Russia in his Veterans Day speech: ‘We’re the one that won the wars’
Trump’s appearance at a ceremony intended to commemorate America’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday devolved into an airing of grievances as the president renewed complaints about this country’s tradition of commemorating those who fought and died in past wars — rather than commemorating the wars themselves.
Senate Republicans are open to Affordable Care Act funds — on one big condition
Senate Republicans, fresh off a victory in the shutdown fight, are open to Democratic demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year, and contribute to exploding insurance premiums for millions of Americans.
But on one condition: Democrats must allow stricter rules against abortion.
Federal law blocks public funds from covering abortion care, though some states allow people insured under Obamacare to access abortion coverage using state or other funding.
That’s where Thune wants Democrats to fold.
“That’s what we’re going to negotiate,” Thune told reporters Monday.
Getting played by Republicans is nothing new for Schumer — and why Democrats are saying its time for Senate leader to go
Chuck Schumer’s inability to manage expectations or secure votes from Republicans has left him looking impotent and adrift at a time when Democratic voters want their leaders itching for a fight.
House Democrats come out swinging against Senate bill
House Republicans are unlikely to win over Democratic support for a Senate-backed measure to reopen the government.
But House Democrats are coming out swinging, underscoring what they see as the GOP’s critical threat to Americans’ healthcare.
A group of more than 100 “pragmatic” House Democrats have stressed that “any bipartisan deal to open the government must necessarily address the Republican-created healthcare crisis and prevent out-of-pocket healthcare costs from skyrocketing for tens of millions of Americans.”
“Unfortunately, the Senate-passed bill fails to address our constituents' top priorities, doing nothing to protect their access to healthcare, lower their costs, or curb the Administration's extreme agenda,” the New Democrat Coalition wrote Tuesday.
Progressive Democrats in the House are also opposing the effort, with caucus chair Greg Casar calling the GOP deal a “betrayal.”
“A deal that doesn’t reduce health care costs is a betrayal of millions of Americans counting on Democrats to fight for them,” he said. “Republicans want health care cuts. Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation.”
Companies shed more than 11k jobs a week in October, report finds
U.S. companies were shedding more than 11,000 jobs a week over the last month, according to data from ADP Research.
The report found that companies shed roughly 11,250 jobs per week on average in the four weeks that ended Oct. 25, according to the company’s report.
ADP’s last monthly report, released last week, showed private-sector payrolls increased 42,000 in October after declining in the prior two months.
But the latest data suggests a weakening labor market amid a flurry of reporting analyzing job cuts across the country.
Last month saw the most job cuts within the month of October in more than two decades, according to a separate report from from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
Another recent survey from the University of Michigan revealed that 71 percent of respondents were expecting unemployment to rise in the year ahead – the largest share since 1980.
Trump says he is issuing proclamation for ‘victory day’ after watching other countries commemorating end of World War II
Within moments into his remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day, Trump assailed Joe Biden and hailed “victory” over the Democrats in the shutdown battle.
He also said he wants the United States to hold its own Victory Day after watching Russia and France observe the end of World War II and the defeat of the Nazi regime, implying that they didn’t “win” any wars.
“I was recently at an event and I saw that France was celebrating Victory Day, but we didn’t,” he said in remarks to veterans.
“And I saw France was celebrating another Victory Day for World War II. And other countries were celebrating. They were all celebrating. We’re the one that won the wars,” he said.
“We won World War I. We won World War II. We won everything in between,” the president said in his remarks from Arlington National Cemetery to honor Veterans Day.
“We won everything that came before. Then, we brilliantly decided to change the name of this great thing we all created together,” he said, referring to his ceremonial move to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.
“We became politically correct,” he said. “We don’t like being politically correct.”
Trump admits he didn’t have to tear down East Wing for ballroom — he just wanted to
In an interview with Fox News, Trump admitted that he did not need to tear down the East Wing of the White House to build his sprawling $300 million ballroom.
“I could’ve built the ballroom around it,” he said in an interview that aired Monday. “I didn’t want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an OK ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle.”
