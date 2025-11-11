Shutdown latest: Jon Stewart roasts Democrats for ‘world-class collapse’ after eight senators cave to Trump
Daily Show host rebukes opposition as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer faces calls to resign
The Senate has passed a funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Eight Democrats joined all but one Republican senator in approving a continuing resolution to keep the government open until the end of January in a vote late Monday, the 41st day of deadlock.
The outcome sets up another vote on the resolution in the House of Representatives Wednesday, which, if passed, could see the government finally reopen for business after six weeks of federal workers going unpaid and diminished public services.
Reacting angrily on The Daily Show, satirist Jon Stewart railed at opposition moderates for failing to stick to their principles in holding out for a deal on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing calls to step aside after failing to stop the eight moderates from breaking ranks.
Representatives Ro Khanna, Rashida Tlaib and Mike Levin were among those calling on Schumer to step aside.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries backed Schumer Monday, responding affirmatively when asked if his fellow New Yorker should remain in his position and was an effective leader.
Jon Stewart lashes out at Democrats over ‘world-class collapse’
The Daily Show’s host Jon Stewart has railed at moderate Democrats for failing to stick to their principles in holding out for a deal on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies after the Senate passed a funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Eight Democrats joined all but one Republican senator in approving a continuing resolution to keep the government open until the end of January in a vote late Monday, the 41st day of deadlock.
The centrists argued that doing so would allow more time to negotiate help for American citizens facing spiralling health insurance premium costs but Stewart argued they had been taken for a ride.
“Tonight’s show will be brought to you by: I can’t f***ing believe it,” he fumed, blowing up at the party for squandering the good will they had conjured through last week’s slate of election triumphs and producing a prop copy of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to deride their weak tactics.
“Democrats, you gave up the only leverage you had without getting commitments from Trump or Mike Johnson. I cannot f***ing believe it!” Stewart screamed.
You can watch his raging opening monologue in its entirety below:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the U.S. government shutdown, which could finally be about to come to an end after senators voted through a short-term funding deal late Monday with the help of seven breakaway Democrats and an independent.
The breakthrough sets up a vote in the House of Representatives Wednesday that, if passed, could see the deadlock ended after more than 40 days of impasse.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments