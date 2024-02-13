Special election to replace George Santos kicks off as Tom Souzzi and Mazi Pilip vie for seat - live
The special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional district pits Republican newcomer Mazi Pilip up against Tom Suozzi
A high-stakes special election in disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos’ former district goes to the polls today – in a race that will likely have major implications for national politics.
The special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional district pits Republican newcomer Mazi Pilip up against Tom Suozzi, a former three-term congressman, who vacated the seat in 2021 to launch an unsuccessful run for governor.
Ms Pilip is an Ethiopian-born, former Israeli Defense Force paratrooper whose compelling backstory has Republicans touting her as a future star of the party.
The by-election has taken on added significance due to Republicans’ slim majority in the House, and is shaping up as a bellwether for how well both parties are faring ahead of the 2024 general election.
The seat is up for grabs after Mr Santos was expelled from Congress in December last year following a series of highly embarrassing public revelations.
Just weeks after winning his race for Congress, the Republican lawmaker was revealed to have lied about large parts of his life and resume, including about his education, Wall Street career, and even his mother surviving the September 11 attacks.
Tom Suozzi (Democrat)
Tom Suozzi, a safe choice former congressman from the area with decades of political experience, is the Democrat hope.
The 61-year-old former county executive who represented the 3rd congressional district for six years has made efforts to distance himself from President Biden, who continues to poll poorly and whom the Republicans are attempting to tie him to.
“I can pretty much guarantee the president is not going to be coming to campaign,” Suozzi said in the final days of the race. “I don’t think it would be helpful, just as I don’t think Donald Trump would be helpful to my opponent.”
“This race is really very local. It’s Suozzi versus Mazi.”
Mazi Pilip (Republican)
Mazi Melesa Pilip, a mother of seven and Nassau County legislator, was nominated by New York Republicans in December.
Born in Ethiopia, Pilip immigrated to Israel in 1991 and served in the IDF as a gunsmith in the paratrooper unit while earning degrees from the University of Haifa and Tel Aviv University. She later moved to the US with her husband. If elected, she would be the second Black Republican congresswoman.
Sticking close to tough Trump-style home affairs policies, Pilip said she would support securing the US border and building a wall, as well as tightening standards for asylum seekers and increasing the number of border patrol officers to clamp down on illegal migration.
George who?
In December, Mr Santos became only the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the House of Congress after the release of a damning House Ethics Committee report.
Two months earlier, he was charged with a host of fraud and dishonesty offences including embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress about his wealth.
A few quips aside, Mr Santos has been largely anonymous in debates and campaign speeches by the two candidates.
One thing is clear: New York’s 3rd Congressional district is ready to move on from the embarrassment of the scandal-plagued, federally-indicted George Santos.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies