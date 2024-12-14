Video surfaces of George Santos being hit with coffee in Times Square

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former New York congressman George Santos was hit with a cup of coffee as he walked through Times Square, according to a video making the rounds on social media.

The clip begins with an unnamed man wearing sunglasses speaking into camera, saying, “This guy has got [the] audacity to show his face,” as he follows Santos.

After getting the former congressman’s attention, the man throws a drink on Santos, and asks, “How do you like that?”

“What the f*** is wrong with you?” Santos responds.

The clip, based on digital headlines circulating on news tickers in the background, appears to be from November.

The Independent has contacted Santos for comment.

The video prompted criticism online, even from opponents of of the controversial Republican.

“As much as we don’t like the guy, this is unacceptable,” the popular X account Republicans Against Trump wrote on X. “Stop assaulting people just because you disagree with them politically.”

The comment appeared to be a reference to the recent fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was allegedly gunned down outside of a Manhattan hotel earlier this month by Luigi Mangione, an outspoken critic of the healthcare system.

Santos was accused of making numerous false statements about his background and expelled from Congress in December of 2023, one of just six members of Congress in history to be kicked out of the House. The other five were members of the Confederacy.

In August, Santos pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wired fraud charges.

Santos admitted to wire fraud, stealing credit card information for personal use and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

He will have to repay more than $300,000 to his victims, prosecutors said.

Since leaving office, Santos has maintained a high public profile, playing on his scandal-plagued persona.

This month, he began advertising a new podcast called “Pants on Fire” and said he was “burying” his political career.