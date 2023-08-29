Fox News host questions why racist shootings haven’t stopped under Biden

A Fox News anchor asked a question of Joe Biden: why haven't you solved racism yet, Mr President?

On Monday, Fox News anchor John Roberts tossed around the question of why — if Joe Biden said he was going to unify Americans — a white supremacist would still carry out a racially motivated mass shooting at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to The Daily Beast.

After the shooting, Mr Biden offered a condemnation of the attack.

“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” the president said. “Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent.”

Roberts was sceptical. If Mr Biden said during his inauguration that he was going to unite the country, why wasn't the country united?

“He pledged to unite the country back in his inauguration speech, several times prior and after that, and yet horrific things like what happened over the weekend still happen,” Roberts said while speaking with network contributor Leo Terrell. “Where is this country at this moment?”

In response, Leo 2.0 — the name Mr Terrell gave himself when he jumped ship from the left to sail under a MAGA banner in 2020 — insisted that the Democrats had co-opted Martin Luther King Jr for their own uses.

Fox News’ John Roberts, left, and Leo Terrell discuss white supremacist mass shooting in Florida (screengrab/Fox News)

After claiming Dr King would reject educational endeavours like the 1619 Project and critical race theory, Mr Terrell assured Fox News' audience that there is no such thing as systemic racism, and you don't need to change a thing about yourself.

“I'm not sitting here telling you that racism does not still exist in this country, we're not a perfect union, but John Roberts, I'm telling you systemic racism does not exist in any segment of this country,” he told Roberts. “By the way, we had a Black president. We have Black congressmen. We have people of colour in every aspect of this country. We have people of colour running major metropolitan cities.”

He added: “So Democrats will not let go of the systemic racism card because if they do, they will not have a party. And that's why you see a lot of Black Americans and Hispanics leaving the Democratic party saying, we don't believe you anymore, and they are moving to the Republicans, such as myself, to join the Trump team.”