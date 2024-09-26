✕ Close Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, vows to fight federal charges

Federal agents descended upon New York CityMayorEric Adams’ home early on Thursday morning, hours after it was reported he was indicted on federal charges.

Individuals dressed in suits arrived at the Gracie Mansion in Brooklyn, New York in S.U.V.s. A lawyer for the mayor told the New York Times that federal agents seized Adams’ cell phone – the second time this has occurred in a year.

The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, is expected to be unsealed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.

Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor in modern history to face a criminal indictment. For months, the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies”.

It is unclear what the charges may be or when Adams will make his first appearance in court.

Calls for Adams to resign have begun.