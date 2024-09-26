FBI raids Eric Adams’ official mansion after he was indicted in federal case: Live updates
Democrat becomes the first sitting mayor in modern New York City history to face criminal charges
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Federal agents descended upon New York CityMayorEric Adams’ home early on Thursday morning, hours after it was reported he was indicted on federal charges.
Individuals dressed in suits arrived at the Gracie Mansion in Brooklyn, New York in S.U.V.s. A lawyer for the mayor told the New York Times that federal agents seized Adams’ cell phone – the second time this has occurred in a year.
The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, is expected to be unsealed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.
Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor in modern history to face a criminal indictment. For months, the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.
In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies”.
It is unclear what the charges may be or when Adams will make his first appearance in court.
Calls for Adams to resign have begun.
ICYMI: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Adams to resign
Member of congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on New York City mayor Eric Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so amid escalating federal criminal investigations into the mayor’s administration.
Her calls for his resignation came hours before it was revealed that Adams had been criminally indicted on federal charges.
“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.
Read more below.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says New York City mayor should resign
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign amid escalating federal criminal investigations that have led to resignations of top members of his administration as well as growing concerns over his ability to govern
Former mayoral candidate says ‘New Yorkers deserve better’
Former mayoral candidate Andrew Yang responded to the news by saying: “New Yorkers deserve better.”
Agents search official mayoral residence this morning
Federal agents have swooped on Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, first thing this morning.
The New York Times reports agents arrived at the property just before 6am to search Adams’s official home.
They reported SUVs outside the property, at least one of which had a federal law enforcement parking placard on the dashboard.
Agents carried briefcases and backpacks as they entered the premises.
RECAP: Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.
For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.
In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.
According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.
Ariana Baio has more:
Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges
Adams is the first New York City mayor to be criminally indicted while in office
Governor has the power to remove Adams from office
Adams, who maintains his innocence, can still serve as mayor under federal indictment.
He can only be removed from office before his term is up by New York governor, Kathy Hochul. A source told the New York Post there is “no chance” she would, however.
The governor has been urged to distance herself from the embattled mayor.
William O’Reilly, a Republican strategist, told Spectrum News NY1: “I would tell the governor to begin airing her concern for what’s going on in New York.
“You have an administration that looks riddled with corruption, I mean riddled from the top down. And if the governor doesn’t get out ahead of it, she’s going to end up being behind the story and she’s gonna become part of the story.”
Hochul shared a message of unity when addressing the investigation on Wednesday. “Mayor Eric Adams was elected to represent the same 8.3 million New Yorkers. We have to work together,” she said. “People need us to pull together at this time and show that government is functioning.”
She added she would “continue to work with the mayor’s team” and she was “not walking away” from the responsibility of “improving the city of New York.”
The other candidates who want the job of America’s most high-profile mayor
In the event of Adams’s resignation, Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, would call a special election.
The job of America’s most high-profile mayor is sought after by a number of candidates who are already running in next year’s election.
Williams would likely run alongside the four Democrats currently competing against Adams.
They are city comptroller Brad Lander, Queens state senator Jessie Ramos, former comptroller Scott Stringer, and Brooklyn state senator Zellnor Myrie.
Former governor Andrew Cuomo could also be making a comeback, according to reports, but he has not officially declared his candidacy.
Adams has maintained he is innocent and will fight the charges.
Who is Jumaane Williams?
Adams has vowed to fight the charges against him but if he does resign, Jumaane Williams will step in to replace him as acting mayor.
He would be in charge of setting a date for a special election, which could happen by the end of this year.
Williams, the city’s public advocate, is a fierce critic of Adams and, by contrast, is a progressive Democrat.
He previously said of Adams: “I’m not sure how you continue to govern with, every day, more corrupt arrests, more corrupt suspicions.”
In particular, he has criticized the mayor’s “aggressive” policing strategy, including the city’s stop-and-frisk tactics.
Williams has also called for an end to solitary confinement in the city’s prisons.
When does Adams have to surrender?
When news of the indictment broke on Wednesday night, Adams had not been officially informed, according to reports.
It is unclear whether he will appear in court today.
The mayor has several days to turn himself in, sources familiar with the investigation have told CNN.
His attorneys were reportedly previously informed he would be summoned to surrender at a future date if he was charged.
Watch: Eric Adams vows to fight federal charges
How lawyers for Eric Adams met prosecutors to try to stop charges
In a bid to stop the criminal charges against him, attorneys for Adams met with officials from the Justice Department last week, CNN reports.
Lawyers Boyd Johnson and Brendan MacGuire, for Adams, reportedly met with the US Attorneys office in Manhattan where they were told prosecutors were seeking an indictment of the mayor.
At the meeting, they were reportedly informed their appeal was denied by prosecutors in Washington.
The investigation is being conducted by the US Attorneys office. As Adams is a sitting politician, the Justice Department is involved in any decision to file charges against him.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments