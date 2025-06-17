Elon Musk posts urine drug test results showing he tested ‘negative’ for narcotics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk shared the results of a drug test in an effort to defuse accusations of drug-taking during President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The bombshell New York Times report, which emerged last month, alleged that Musk, Trump’s biggest donor, was taking ketamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms, people familiar with his activities were quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, weeks after the allegations surfaced, Musk posted the alleged results of a lab test conducted on June 11 by “Fastest Labs of South Austin” in Texas on X.

The results, which became available five days after his urine sample was taken, show a negative result for amphetamines, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, cannabinoids, and fentanyl.

Musk did not test positive for any drugs in his system, according to the results he posted.

Prior to posting the results, Musk shared a post from an X user that read: “If Elon is on any drugs, I want what he’s having.”

The drug allegations in The Times report relate to his usage in 2024, and a test completed in June would not have been able to detect substance abuse over six months ago.

The lab results show that Musk only underwent a urine test, which can detect drugs in the body over a shorter time period, compared to a hair follicle test, which can typically detect drugs in the system for up to three months, according to the Addiction Centre.

Musk previously defended the allegations, stating: “I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.” He went on to accuse the newspaper of “lying.”

open image in gallery Musk shares 'negative' lab results to his X followers Tuesday ( Fastest Labs of South Austin/Elon Musk/X )

With ketamine specifically, a hair test can detect the drug in the body for up to three months, whereas a urine sample can only detect whether it was in the system in the past three days, according to the Addiction Centre.

Blood tests can show the drug in the system in the past day, and a saliva test can detect ketamine in the body up to 10 days.

In The Times report, Musk was accused of keeping a trove of narcotics in a daily medication pill box that held about 20 pills, sources told the newspaper.

His ketamine use was described as “chronic” and so bad that it led to bladder issues.

These allegations coincided with the Tesla billionaire’s departure from the White House after a 130-day stint as DOGE leader, where he oversaw the slashing of hundreds of thousands of federal jobs.

open image in gallery Musk’s post follows a fiery spat that erupted between him and the President in recent weeks after Trump unveiled his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ ( AP )

This prompted Trump and Musk to engage in a bitter online spat that erupted after the president unveiled his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” a proposal that Musk branded “a disgusting abomination.”

Musk then dropped a tweet that claimed that Trump “is in the Epstein files” and “the real reason” they have not been released was because of the president's involvement. Trump denied this accusation.

In a remorseful post days later, Musk backtracked in his tirade against the president.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,” Musk wrote on X in the early hours of the morning. “They went too far.”

The Independent contacted Fastest Labs of South Austin and several narcotics testing experts for comment.