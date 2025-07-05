Elon Musk claims he has ‘formed’ his own political party after fallout with Trump: ‘Give you back your freedom’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk says he has formed a new political party as his feud with President Donald Trump escalates.

Musk asked his 221.7 million X followers to vote in a poll deciding whether he should form the new “America Party” on Friday. This comes after Musk threatened to form a new political party earlier this week if Congress passed Trump’s sweeping tax and spending legislation, which he calls the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The billionaire has argued that the legislation, which Trump signed into law on Friday, will increase the deficit by trillions.

After 65 percent of respondents voted “yes” on his poll, Musk says he’s following through.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it,” Musk wrote Saturday afternoon. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk says he has formed a new political party ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he added.

Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed in the Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday. The House passed the bill on Thursday, and Trump signed it into law during a Military Family Picnic celebration for Independence Day.

The bill provides sweeping tax cuts — particularly to wealthy Americans — while curbing access to Medicaid and food access programs for millions of people. The legislation also provides billions more for defense and immigration enforcement.

Musk, once known as Trump’s “First Buddy,” sparked a public feud with the president last month over the bill, arguing it will increase the budget deficit by $2.5 trillion.

open image in gallery Elon Musk was once known as President Donald Trump's 'First Buddy.' But now, the two are in a heated, public feud over the president's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' ( Getty Images )

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote of Trump’s bill on June 3. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk spent several months this year leading the Department of Government Efficiency to slash government spending. Under his leadership, DOGE laid off hundreds of thousands of federal employees, hollowed out several agencies and terminated thousands of government contracts and grants.

Musk doubled down on June 5, calling the legislation the “Big Ugly Bill.” The billionaire also flirted with the idea of forming a new political party, but didn’t offer specifics.

Musk wrote: “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

Trump hit back on Truth Social, accusing Musk of going “crazy” because he “took away his [electric vehicle] mandate.” Less than an hour later, Musk escalated the feud and alleged that Trump appears in the unreleased Epstein Files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

open image in gallery Elon Musk accused President Donald Trump of being named in the Epstein Files amid their public fall-out last month ( REUTERS )

The pair exchanged a few more jabs until June 6, when tensions seemed to ease. Musk expressed “regret” on June 11 for the posts he made about the president, while Trump revealed he had “no hard feelings” toward Musk.

The peace didn’t last long, though. This week, Musk pledged to fund primary challengers running against Republicans who supported the bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” the billionaire wrote on Monday.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Nearly every Republican in Congress voted to pass the bill, with just three senators and two representatives joining Democrats in voting against it.

Trump responded by threatening to cut of the billions of dollars in federal subsidies Musk’s companies receive. The president also threatened to “take a look at” deporting Elon Musk to South Africa, where he was born and raised for several years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.