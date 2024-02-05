✕ Close Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are turning their attention to the western state of Nevada this week, which is holding a state-run primary on Tuesday followed by a GOP-organised primary on Thursday.

The candidates will not be pitted against each other this time, however, with Mr Trump appearing in the latter contest and running against Texas pastor Ryan Binkey and Ms Haley in the former, competing with three lesser-known candidates.

The state’s 26 delegates will only be available in the caucus but Ms Haley may be able to pick up some much needed momentum for her campaign ahead of this month’s showdown in South Carolina later this month with a strong showing.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden unsurprisingly won the first Democratic primary of this election year in South Carolina, taking a majority of the votes and delegates by easily beating Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Neither of the incumbent’s rivals have received much media attention or appear to stand any realistic chance of upsetting his bid for a second term in the White House but continue to run in the interest of offering voters an alternative.