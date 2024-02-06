✕ Close Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Republican presidential rivals Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are turning their attention to the western state of Nevada this week, which is holding a state-run primary on Tuesday followed by a GOP-organised caucus on Thursday.

The candidates will not be pitted against each other this time, however, with Ms Haley appearing in the former and competing against three lesser-known contenders and Mr Trump appearing in the latter contest and running against Texas pastor Ryan Binkey.

The state’s 26 delegates will only be available in the caucus but Ms Haley may be able to pick up some much-needed momentum for her campaign ahead of this month’s crucial showdown in South Carolina if she can make a strong showing.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden unsurprisingly won the first Democratic primary of this election year, also in South Carolina, taking a majority of the votes and delegates as he easily beat Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The incumbent’s rivals have received minimal media attention and appear not to stand any realistic chance of upsetting Mr Biden’s bid for a second term in the White House but continue to run in the interest of offering voters an alternative.