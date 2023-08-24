✕ Close Tucker Carlson drops first preview of Donald Trump interview

Donald Trump spent the first few minutes of his interview with Tucker Carlson bashing other GOP candidates and President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump took a hit at former New Jersey governor Chris Christie calling him a “savage manaic” and a “lunatic.”

Turning his attention to President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed he was too weak to be president.

The ex-president refused to participate in the Republican Party’s first primary debate of the 2024 election season and opted to air a 46-minute interview with Mr Carlson.

Meanwhile, the first mugshots of Mr Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two more codefendants Cathy Latham and David Shafer were also booked into the jail. In the afternoon former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell also surrendered.

Mr Trump has announced that he plans to surrender on Thursday – hours after skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night.