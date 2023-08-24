Trump calls Chris Christie ‘maniac’ and body-shames Biden in Tucker Carlson interview - live updates
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and far-reaching legal problems as he speaks to Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson drops first preview of Donald Trump interview
Donald Trump spent the first few minutes of his interview with Tucker Carlson bashing other GOP candidates and President Joe Biden.
Mr Trump took a hit at former New Jersey governor Chris Christie calling him a “savage manaic” and a “lunatic.”
Turning his attention to President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed he was too weak to be president.
The ex-president refused to participate in the Republican Party’s first primary debate of the 2024 election season and opted to air a 46-minute interview with Mr Carlson.
Meanwhile, the first mugshots of Mr Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two more codefendants Cathy Latham and David Shafer were also booked into the jail. In the afternoon former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell also surrendered.
Mr Trump has announced that he plans to surrender on Thursday – hours after skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night.
GOP debate: Christie booed by audience at first Republican debate following Trump criticism
Chris Christie was targeted with a smattering of boos as he was introduced Wednesday evening during the first Republican debate.
The ex-governor of New Jersey appeared to have a few critics in the audience as his name was announced by co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
Chris Christie booed by audience at first Republican debate following Trump criticism
Former governor has been top antagonist for Trump
GOP debate: DeSantis so far avoids attacks
Trump: Ex-president describes his number one priority if elected again
Donald Trump said his “number one priority” if elected president, again, would be to focus on the US’s southern border, again.
When asked by Mr Carlson what he would focus on the president kept it short and simple: “Border.”
He added: “And taking hundreds of thousands of criminals and getting them and bringing them back to their country, Guatemala.”
GOP debate: Things turn nasty as Pence and Christie taunt Ramaswamy over lack of experience
The first Republican primary debate turned nasty as former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie both went after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Mr Pence called the 38-year-old a “rookie” and said the US doesn’t have time for on-the-job training.
Republican debate turns nasty as Pence and Christie taunt Ramaswamy
The first Republican primary debate turned nasty as former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie both went after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump: Donald Trump body shams Joe Biden
Trump: How does Trump stay positive after four criminal indictments?
“Because I’m so high in the polls.” – Donald Trump
GOP debate: Haley asked about abortion rights
Haley is asked about abortion rights and how it has been an electorally problematic issue for Republicans since the Dodd decision in the Supreme Court.
She says she is pro-life and not because the Republican Party says she should be. She wants to humanise and personalise these decisions and form consensus over the issue of abortion and work on what can be agreed on.
DeSantis declines to say if he’d sign a 6-week abortion ban as president. “I’m going to stand on the side of life,” he says, adding: “I will support the cause of life as governor and as president.”
Pence then brings up his evangelical faith on the issue and quotes from the Bible. He says he supports a 15 week ban on abortion — when a baby can “feel pain” — and this should be a federal rule.
Haley hits back that there are not enough votes in the Senate.
Burgum says “we should not have a federal abortion ban” as he pulls out a pocket Constitution and cites the 10th Amendment.
Trump: Ex-president reiterates his opinion on Pence overturning 2020 election
Donald Trump reiterated his opinion that his vice president could overturn election results in 2020.
“In my opinion, Mike Pence had the absolute right to send the votes right back to the legislatures,” Mr Trump told Tucker Carlson.
Multiple constitutional experts, government officials and Mr Pence have confirmed that the vice president has no right to overturn election results.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies