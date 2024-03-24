Trump claims he has nearly $500 million in cash after lawyers said he couldn’t post bond: Live updates
Mr Trump must come up with $464m bond by Monday
Days before a deadline to block enforcement of a $454m judgment against him, Donald Trump claims he has nearly $500m “in cash” despite his own attorneys telling a New York appeals court that he can’t come up with the money.
Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth several billions of dollars, with much of that value tied up in the Trump Organization and his brand-building real estate holdings.
Before a Monday deadline to post a mammoth appeals bond to prevent the state from enforcing a nearly half a billion dollar judgment, the former president declared in an all-caps post on his Truth Social that he obtained “almost” $500m “through hard work, talent and luck.”
That “substantial amount” was intended for his presidential campaign, he said on Friday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is preparing to seize Mr Trump’s assets if he is unable to come up with the $464m bond in his Manhattan fraud trial by this Monday’s deadline.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, launched in the volatile aftermath of the January 6 attack, is headed for Wall Street as shareholders of his social media platform have voted to take the company public.
Trump begs fans to pay his $464m bond
Donald Trump has sent out a panicked fundraising message to his supporters as he begs them to help foot his ballooning legal bills.
The desperate memo, titled “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!”, comes as the Monday deadline to pay his $464m bond in his New York fraud trial judgement ticks ever closer.
“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the text reads, linking to an accompanying memo that states: “Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”
It continues: “Democrats think this will intimidate me. They think that if they take my cash to stifle my campaign, that I’ll give up! Here’s one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!”
Voices: Trump once again puts Republicans in a bind on abortion
Eric Garcia writes:
On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump signaled in an interview with WABC that he might support a 15-week abortion ban. Trump said that restricting abortion after 15 weeks “seems to be a number that people are agreeing at.”
For the last month, Republicans have scrambled to craft a message to signal that they support IVF after Alabama’s supreme court ruled that frozen embryos are legally protected children. This, of course, could not have come at a worse time, since Republicans are already trying to distance themselves from the Dobbs v Jackson decision that overturned Roe v Wade.
Democrats are hoping to hit Republicans over the head on this subject after they made significant wins in efforts to codify abortion rights in swing states like Michigan. Likewise, Republican states like Ohio and Democrats staved off a cataclysmic midterm election in 2022 on the back of anger about the end of Roe.
But the former president finds himself in a bind now that he is the presumptive Republican nominee for president.
Trump PAC spent $230k/day on legal fees in February
Alex Woodward reports:
Donald Trump’s legal bills are outpacing the money coming into one of his chief political action committees, underscoring the strain of his many courtroom battles, lawsuits and criminal charges on his presidential campaign.
Fundraising committees tied to the Republican former president have routinely relied on his trial losses and the mountain of criminal charges against him to ask his supporters for money while casting him as a victim of a political conspiracy from his Democratic rivals.
Return of the MAGA warriors
Although Donald Trump now finds himself the presumptive Republican presidential nominee after storming through primary season – leaving his rivals trailing in his wake, pretty much from the Iowa caucus onwards – he will not officially become his party’s challenger to Joe Biden until his coronation takes place at its national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July.
With four criminal indictments and 88 felony charges hanging over him (three were recently discounted in Georgia) and his campaign burning through legal expenses, the 77-year-old still has a mighty long way to go as he traverses the road back to the White House and there are sure to be plenty more twists and turns to come.
As his campaign ramps up, the 45th president appears to be turning his attention towards revising his line-up of advisers in the hope of recapturing former glories.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in phone call before Jan 6 riot
A White House valet who was with former president Donald Trump on the day Congress certified his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden told the House January 6 select committee that Mr Trump threatened then-vice president Mike Pence’s future political viability in a phone call just before Mr Pence was to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.
According to a transcript of the interview of the unnamed White House valet, the valet overheard Mr Trump telling Mr Pence: “Mike, this is a political career killer if you do this” as the two men spoke by phone while Mr Trump was in the Oval Office.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
NYAG takes first steps to seize Donald Trump’s New York assets
Days after Donald Trump lost a months-long civil trial on allegations that he defrauded investors, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was prepared to begin seizing his assets if the former president couldn’t find the cash to pay the $464m judgment against him.
Earlier this month, her office took the first step in doing just that.
Alex Woodward reports:
Watch: Fani Willis says she doesn’t feel like Fulton County case has been slowed down
Here’s the latest on the sprawling Fulton Country racketeering case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants, courtesy of Joe Sommerlad, following attempts to oust DA Fani Willis from prosecuting the case.
‘Were you better off 4 years ago?’
March 2020 was famously not a good month for anyone...
The Biden campaign appears to have a clearer recollection of this than former president Donald Trump.
Trump Tower might be seized: What do New Yorkers think?
As Donald Trump looks increasingly unlikely to secure a bond to satisfy his $464m civil fraud judgment, New York Attorney General Letitia James has not been shy about the idea of seizing assets. His New York City namesake, Trump Tower, is one piece of his property empire in the crosshairs. The former president has made it clear that he does not want his building seized, and a fundraising message to his supporters read: “KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” But how do New Yorkers feel about the suggestion that the attorney general could seize his property? The Independent finds out.
