Donald Trump’s social media platform launched in the volatile aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is headed for Wall Street.

Shareholders of his Truth Social platform have voted to take the company public, a move that could raise the former president’s net worth by tens of millions of dollars as he desperately tries to find cash for the court-ordered judgments against him.

This comes as New York Attorney General Letitia James has begun preparing the ground to seize Mr Trump’s assets in anticipation of his not being able to meet the $464m bond in his Big Apple fraud trial, the deadline for which falls on Monday.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms James registered the judgement from the months-long trial with the county clerk’s office in New York’s Westchester County on 7 March, suggesting she is taking steps towards repossessing the Republican presidential candidate’s Seven Springs estate and Trump National Golf Club in the area.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee subsequently whined on Truth Social that her actions were “sooo unconstitutional and unfair” and would “leave an irreparable stain on New York state and its judicial system”.