Trump desperately begs MAGA supporters to help him pay $464m fraud bond: Live
Former president’s lawyers admitted earlier this week that raising the money was proving a ‘practical impossibility’ as New York attorney general Letitia James circles his assets, including Trump Tower
Donald Trump has issued a panicky fundraising email to his supporters entitled “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!” as the Monday deadline to pay his $464m bond in the New York fraud judgement against him ticks ever closer.
”KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!” the mailout reads. “Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”
Mr Trump’s lawyers notified an appeals court this week that their client has failed to raise the money to cover the bond, saying finding a surety company to help them was proving a “practical impossibility”.
Asked in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday whether Mr Trump could look to wealthy overseas donors in Russia or Saudia Arabia for help, Trump attorney Alina Habba did not rule it out, stating instead that she could not discuss strategy.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee did score one win yesterday when the judge overseeing his election interference case in Georgia issued a certificate of immediate review allowing the former president and his co-defendants to appeal the decision to allow Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case against them.
Trump sues ABC News over reference to sexual assault of E Jean Carroll as ‘rape’
Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over an interview in which the host referred to the sexual assault of E Jean Carroll as “rape”.
In a 10 March interview on “This Week”, Stephanopoulos repeatedly asked congresswoman Nancy Mace, a rape survivor, why she supports the former US president even after a jury “found him liable for rape”.
A jury in New York in May last year found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of Ms Carroll and awarded her $2m (£1.6m). The jury, however, didn’t find Mr Trump liable for raping Ms Carroll.
However, the judge offered a clarification as Shweta Sharma reports:
Trump sues ABC News for defamation after viral George Stephanopoulos interview
Trump accuses ABC and Stephanopoulos of acting ‘with actual malice or with reckless disregard for truth’
What does Trump-backed Bernie Moreno’s win in Ohio mean for November’s election?
John Bowden filed this report from Cleveland, Ohio:
Bernie Moreno decisively won the GOP nomination for US Senate in Ohio on Monday, the second candidate to be essentially carried to victory by former President Donald Trump in the state in two years.
He’ll join the other Republican with that distinction, JD Vance, in Ohio’s US Senate delegation next January if he is able to beat incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in the fall. Mr Moreno actually ran against Mr Vance in the last election cycle but withdrew to clear the way for his one-time rival after the Hillbilly Elegy author won Mr Trump’s endorsement that year.
Tuesday evening’s victory is a sign of Donald Trump’s continued endorsement strength — particularly in the midwest and in states where he has less directly clashed with state Republican leaders.
What a victory for a Trump-backed car salesman in Ohio means for November
Donald Trump’s endorsement remains unassailable force in Republican primary contests, but his candidates face electability questions
Outrage as Trump says Jewish people who vote Democrat ‘hate Israel’
Donald Trump has come under fire for comments about Jewish Democrats after the former president said, “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats... [hates] everything about Israel”.
The comments reveal how Mr Trump intends to use the war between Israel and Hamas to attack President Joe Biden as the 2024 election nears.
Mr Trump made the comments on the America First radio show hosted by his former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.
Trump sparks outrage for saying that Jewish people who vote Democrat ‘hate Israel’
‘To make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship. Trump is making highly partisan and hateful rants,’ Chuck Schumer says
Federal election case: Trump asks Supreme Court for broad immunity from criminal charges
Former president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to grant him total immunity from criminal charges he’s facing in his federal election interference case, saying it was integral to the future of the US presidency to do so.
In a brief submitted to the court on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal team outlined the former president’s argument and reasoning in asking for immunity, claiming the president requires protection from criminal charges in order to carry out the powers and responsibilities of the job.
Ariana Baio has the details...
Trump asks Supreme Court for broad immunity from criminal charges
So far, two federal courts have denied the former president’s immunity defense
After uproar over Russia comments, Trump appears to change his tone on Nato
Donald Trump appeared to change his tone on Nato after the uproar over his previous comments saying that he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to members who don’t pay their fair share.
Speaking to former Brexit leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Mr Trump said the US would “100 per cent” back Nato members who pay up.
But he also asked, “Why should we guard these countries that have a lot of money?”
Gustaf Kilander has the story...
Trump appears to change his tone on Nato after uproar over Russia comments
‘Nato has to treat the US fairly because if it’s not for the United States, Nato literally doesn’t even exist. But they took advantage of us like most countries do,’ Trump told Nigel Farage
Trump falsely claims US funds ‘90 or 100%’ of Nato
Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the US funds “90 to 100 per cent” of Nato as he suggested the US would defend fellow alliance members from attack - if they paid their bills.
The former US President claimed Nato would not exist without American funding before demanding that member states pay their “fair share”, during a GB News interview with Nigel Farage on Tuesday evening.
Tom Watling reports:
Trump falsely claims US funds ‘90 or 100%’ of Nato in interview with Nigel Farage
Former US president Donald Trump has threatened to refuse to defend Nato states who do not meet their defence spending requirements
Haley donors finally make the switch, but not to Trump
The Biden campaign has been attempting, and apparently succeeding, at recruiting donors to the now-suspended campaign of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The Democratic campaign apparatus already has a significant lead over the Republicans when it comes to funding. The Biden campaign recently announced it has $155m in cash on hand and that it raised $54m in February alone, while former President Donald Trump’s committees had $36.6m in cash on hand at the end of January, with one month less of fundraising having been reported publicly.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Big-time Haley donors switch to backing Biden – not Trump
‘People I know who are generally business Republicans, they’re going to hear from me,’ former MGM executive and Haley donor says
Watch: Alina Habba cannot answer if Trump is trying to get bond money from Saudi Arabia or Russia
Trump ahead of Biden by single digits in key battlegrounds according to new polling
Donald Trump is on course to beat Joe Biden in four key battleground states, new polls show...
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Trump leads Biden in four key battleground states, polls find
Former president holds narrow leads in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona
ICYMI: NY AG asks appeals court to reject Trump argument that it’s a ‘practical impossibility’ to post bond
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a New York appeals court to reject Donald Trump’s argument that it’s a “practical impossibility” to post a bond to pause his fraud judgment while he’s appealing after the former president approached 30 companies for the $464m bond and was rejected by all.
In a court filing, the NY AG argues that the court should not consider Mr Trump’s new argument and allegations as they are “procedurally improper”. It states:
Indeed, defendants here had no reason to wait for their reply to raise their allegations and arguments about the difficulty of obtaining a bond, as their efforts to obtain that bond began before their stay motion was filed and indeed before judgment was even entered.
Further:
Defendants’ allegations thus boil down to the proposition that sureties have been unwilling to accept Mr Trump’s real-estate holdings as collateral in this case. Yet defendants supply no documentary evidence that demonstrates precisely what real property they offered to sureties, on what terms that property was offered, or precisely why the sureties were unwilling to accept the assets. As far as the Court can infer, sureties may have refused to accept defendants’ specific holdings as collateral because using Mr Trump’s real estate will generally need “a property appraisal” and his holdings are not nearly as valuable as defendants claim.
Even if the court were to accept Mr Trump’s argument that real estate is difficult for a surety to accept as collateral for a bond to meet the judgment amount, the NY AG argues that they fail to suggest a serious alternative.
The defendants object to a “fire sale” of property to sell assets and generate cash but the alternative would be to shift the risk of executing such a sale to the NY AG.
It is suggested that at a minimum, Mr Trump’s team should consent to having their real-estate interests held by the New York Supreme Court to satisfy the judgment or pledge security in real estate holdings of sufficient value to secure payment for the entire judgment.
The NY AG also says that nothing stops Mr Trump from getting multiple, smaller bonds.
Here’s Joe Sommerlad reporting on what might happen next and the prospect of Mr Trump’s New York properties being seized:
Will Letitia James seize Trump Tower? Clock ticks for ex-president to pay $464m bond
New York attorney general ready to lay claim to Republican presidential candidate’s prized properties with time running out for him to meet colossal bond deadline
