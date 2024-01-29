Trump news live: Snoop Dogg says he has ‘nothing but love’ for ex-president

✕ Close E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation

Snoop Dogg has said he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump after the former president pardoned Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris.

Mr Trump caught beef with the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper during his first term, going as far as calling for his arrest over a controversial 2017 music video.

But in a new interview with The Times, Snoop praised the ex-president for pardoning Harris on his final day in office.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop told the news site.

Earlier, reports emerged that the Trump campaign had approached Robert F Kennedy Jr to serve as his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Sources within Trumpworld told the New York Post Mr Kennedy, 70, was tapped around the time he announced his candidacy for president in April 2023.

However, senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita poured cold water on the claims in a post on X on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll says she wants to do “something good” with the $83m in defamation damages awarded against Mr Trump in an interview with the New York Times.