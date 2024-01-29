Trump news live: Snoop Dogg says he has ‘nothing but love’ for ex-president
Rap star had feuded with the Maga leader, but is now full of praise due to drug pardon
E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation
Snoop Dogg has said he has “nothing but love and respect” for Donald Trump after the former president pardoned Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris.
Mr Trump caught beef with the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper during his first term, going as far as calling for his arrest over a controversial 2017 music video.
But in a new interview with The Times, Snoop praised the ex-president for pardoning Harris on his final day in office.
“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop told the news site.
Earlier, reports emerged that the Trump campaign had approached Robert F Kennedy Jr to serve as his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.
Sources within Trumpworld told the New York Post Mr Kennedy, 70, was tapped around the time he announced his candidacy for president in April 2023.
However, senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita poured cold water on the claims in a post on X on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll says she wants to do “something good” with the $83m in defamation damages awarded against Mr Trump in an interview with the New York Times.
‘Fake news’: Trump campaign denies RFK Jr overtures
Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita poured cold water on reports that they had approached Robert F Kennedy Jr to be on the ticket in a post on X on Saturday night.
“This is 100% FAKE NEWS - NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) - one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country,” Mr LaCivita wrote.
Donald Trump weighs in on drone attack that killed three US troops
Donald Trump has claimed a drone attack that killed three US service members in Jordan was a “consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender”.
On Truth Social, the former president wrote: “The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America.
“My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender….”
Mr Trump was extremely disparaging about US troops who died in combat during his presidency, calling them “suckers” and “losers” according to his former chief of staff John Kelly.
Trump brags about sinking border deal: ‘Please blame it on me’
Donald Trump took credit for scuppering a bipartisan border security deal at a political rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.
“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America,” Mr Trump told a crowd days out from the state’s presidential caucus on 8 February.
“I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”
Mr Trump also praised Speaker Mike Johnson, who has said the Senate bill would be “dead on arrival” in the House.
Trump claims he will send Texas ‘reinforcements’ to deal with border control
Donald Trump has said he will send Texas "reinforcements" to deal with border control if elected president in the upcoming 2024 election. Amid the ongoing stand-off between Texas and federal authorities over the border, Mr Trump has vowed to support Governor Greg Abbott. “When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements,” he said. The former Republican president made the remarks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, 27 January. Crowds of Maga supporters cheered after the leading contender for the GOP nomination made the comments.
E Jean Carroll wants to do ‘something good’ with $83m damages award
E Jean Carroll says she wants to do “something good” with the $83m in defamation damages awarded against Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Times.
Ms Carroll said she would not “waste a cent” of the eyewatering sum, and would take her time to work out how best to spend it once the appeals process had concluded.
She told the Times that she would finally be able to afford luxury pet food for her two dogs, a pit bull and a Great Pyrenees.
Mr Trump has avoided mentioning Ms Carroll’s name since the verdict was reached on Friday, instead claiming the legal system was “out of control”.
Ms Carroll told the Times she had no clue whether the eight-figure damages payout would deter him from attacking her in the future.
She added that her victory was for women everywhere.
“This win, more than any other thing, when we needed it the most — after we lost the rights over our own bodies in many states — we put out our flag in the ground on this one. Women won this one. I think it bodes well for the future,” she told the news site.
