Trump trial set for opening statements as he faces new legal perils on multiple fronts: Live
Former president’s hush money trial draws focus but legal issues are stacking up in other cases
After a tense week of jury selection, Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial truly gets underway on Monday morning with opening statements from the prosecution and defence.
The 12 jurors and six alternates will then begin hearing evidence against the former president and his counterargument before ultimately deciding his fate.
Judge Juan Merchan is also expected to rule on whether Mr Trump’s previous misconduct and court cases can be included in proceedings.
Mr Trump spent much of the weekend complaining about the case on Truth Social and angrily posting his presidential immunity claims — on which the Supreme Court will hear arguments this Thursday.
Elsewhere in the myriad of legal issues engulfing the former president, Monday will also see a hearing on whether to cancel Mr Trump’s $175m bond to appeal the civil fraud trial ruling and the public filing of witness statements in the classified documents case.
A planned rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, was called off at the last minute due to bad weather, with Mr Trump instead sending a recorded message to supporters. Meanwhile, Melania Trump returned to the campaign trail helping the conservative LGBT group the Log Cabin Republicans raise $1m at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.
How much time could Trump spend in jail if convicted?
Joe Sommerlad writes:
Should Mr Trump ultimately be found guilty, he could theoretically face more than a decade in prison, according to CNN chief legal analyst Laura Coates, who points out that the felony counts against Mr Trump are classified as Class E crimes in New York, which are the lowest level felonies in the state.
But there’s more to it than that...
What prison sentence could Trump face if he is convicted at his hush money trial?
Republican presidential contender is the first former US president to go on criminal trial
Trump’s calender of chaos heats up
In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to election day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.
But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.
Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different cases that have hearings and trial dates scattered throughout 2024.
Ariana Baio breaks down what the former president is facing:
How Trump’s trial dates and the 2024 election overlap
Three criminal trials, one civil trial, and 50 primaries all within 11 months. How will Donald Trump manage a presidential campaign and his many legal trials in one year? Ariana Baio breaks it down
Judge Merchan to rule on what prosecutors can question Trump about if he testifies
Alex Woodward reports:
Attorneys for Donald Trump told a judge overseeing the former president’s hush money trial on Friday that Manhattan prosecutors are merely trying to “distract” jurors and “pile things on” by introducing evidence from his string of other criminal and civil cases.
New York Justice Juan Merchan presided over a hearing to outline what prosecutors intend to ask Mr Trump if he chooses to testify at his criminal trial, including a defamation case and allegations of sexual abuse, a massive civil fraud judgment finding him liable for tens of millions of dollars, felony convictions targeting his business, and the dissolution of a namesake foundation used to boost his presidential campaign.
But the judge said that prosecutors’ request falls within the grounds of the so-called Sandoval hearing, during which a defendant with a history of misconduct or criminal acts who also plans to testify in his defence knows what they could be walking into.
Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ’pile things on’ from other cases during trial
Judge Merchan will decide by Monday – when opening arguments in the hush money trial are expected to begin – what prosecutors can question Donald Trump about if he takes the stand to testify
NY AG: Trump’s $175m bond in fraud case should be voided
New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to void the $175m bond posted previously by the former president, after questioning whether the insurance company has sufficient funds to back it up.
Mr Trump’s bond was posted by California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC), and Ms James raised concerns that the insurer was “not authorised” to write business in New York.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Trump’s $175m bond in fraud case should be voided, says New York attorney general
Mr Trump’s hefty bond was posted by California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company last month
Trump’s fate is in the hands of 18 New Yorkers: Who are they?
Alex Woodward writes:
During the first four days of the historic trial in a New York City courtroom, the former president snapped awake from the defence table and craned his neck to get a good view of the jury box and the pool of New Yorkers who could ultimately convict him of a crime.
Mr Trump has repeatedly tried, and failed, to move the case out of the borough, where he baselessly smeared the borough as hopelessly biased against him.
And so, during jury selection in the trial, he sat and heard firsthand from a group of Manhattan residents who pledged that they would be fair and impartial in hearing the case against him.
Who are the jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial?
Five women and seven men have been tasked with hearing the first-ever criminal case against a US president
GOP lawmaker lashes out at Matt Gaetz by branding him a ‘scumbag’ and repeating sex and drug claims
A Republican member of the House of Representatives went off against two of his colleagues on Sunday after a tense weekend in Congress led to the passage of military assistance to Ukraine.
Tony Gonzales of Texas was speaking to CNN when he was asked whether Speaker Mike Johnson would survive a motion to vacate his title being led by several lawmakers on the far right win of his party.
“He will survive,” Mr Gonzales said, before launching into his tirade...
John Bowden reports on what he said:
Republican lashes out at Matt Gaetz by branding him a ‘scumbag’
Allegations follow Florida congressman as centrist Republicans continue to harbour bad blood over ousting of ex-GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Melania Trump makes low-profile return to campaign trail
Melania Trump has returned to the campaign trail to support Donald Trump’s 2024 bid to win back the White House, in an understated at-home event in stark contrast to her husband’s loud, bombastic style.
Melania Trump makes low-profile return to campaign trail with LGBT fundraiser
Former first lady hosts Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago as husband Donald prepares for opening statements in criminal trial
Watch: John Legend says of Trump that ‘in the core of his being, he is a racist'
No, Trump didn’t storm out of court
Donald Trump’s campaign appears to once again be falsely characterising the former president’s exit from his New York criminal trial, claiming that he “stormed” out of the courtroom on Friday.
But a reporter from The Independent, present throughout proceedings this week, says that such details – contained in a message sent out by the campaign after court was adjourned – were not entirely accurate.
Trump campaign falsely claimed twice this week that he’s ‘stormed’ out of court
A reporter from The Indpendent, who has been observing proceedings all week, says claims of the former president’s defiant exit on Friday were not entirely accurate
ICYMI: Trump forced to cancel first public address since New York trial began
Donald Trump was forced to cancel his scheduled rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, as skies darkened and a rain storm approached the airport.
It was his first planned rally since the start of his criminal hush money trial.
Mr Trump called into the rally site near the Wilmington airport less than an hour before he was scheduled to take the stage and apologised to a few thousand supporters who had gathered throughout.
“I’m devastated that this could happen but we want to keep everybody safe,” MrTrump said, as his message was amplified by speakers to his supporters.
“I think we’re gonna have to just do a rain check. I’m so sad,” Mr Trump said.
Mr Trump promised a “bigger and better” rally to around 7,000 and 8,000 people who had gathered at the Aero Center at Wilmington airport.
Listen to his remarks below:
