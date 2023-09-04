Trump gloats about leading DeSantis in polls as mug shot merch could land him in legal hot water: Live updates
Donald Trump’s mug shot
Donald Trump has gloated to Ron DeSantis, after a new poll showed him with a 46-point lead over his closest GOP rival.
The new poll, by the Wall Street Journal, found that 59 per cent of Republican voters say the former president would be their first choice if the GOP primary was today,
“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him. Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.
This comes as Mr Trump could be in hot water over his use of his mug shot to sell merchandise for his political campaign.
Legal experts have warned that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office owns the copyright for the image and so could sue Mr Trump for using it on t-shirts and other merchandise.
Last week, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waived his right to an arraignment.
Some of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants have also waived their in-person arraignments, while the remainder are still expected to appear for the hearing on Wednesday.
GOP Governor Chris Sununu says ‘good shot’ neither Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be on 2024 ticket
The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, said he was not sure if Joe Biden or Donald Trump will appear on the 2024 presidential election ballot.
“Look, I think there’s a good shot that neither of them are actually on that ballot,” Mr Sununu told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
He joined a number of Republican voices questioning whether or not Mr Trump can win in 2024 if Mr Biden runs for re-election.
“I think Trump can very much lose if they winnow it down to one on one,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of issues that are going to come to bear with President Biden over the next year and a lot of opportunity for the Democrats to find another — another candidate. But to the No Labels point, there’s an opportunity there like never before. It would have to be the right candidate. It has to be somebody very energizing, positive.”
Trump top choice for president for nearly 60% of Republican primary voters, says new poll
Donald Trump is leading in the 2024 Republican primary race despite his mounting legal trouble and indictments, a new poll has found.
At least 59 per cent of Republican voters said the former president would be their first choice if the GOP primary was held today, a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal has found.
Mr Trump holds a 46-point lead over Florida governor Ron DeSantis – the former president’s top opponent in the GOP primary race.
Trump top choice for president for nearly 60% of Republican primary voters
With all the indictments and legal drama, can Trump still run for president?
Believe it or not, the framers of the Constitution didn’t foresee this particular set of circumstances...
Can Donald Trump still run for president after four indictments?
Senate Republican says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden in 2024
Republican Senator Mike Round said he “doesn’t know” if Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race.
He made the comments on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“We don’t know. We don’t know. That’s one of the concerns that a lot of people have got — me, as well,” he said, when asked about the former president’s chances in 2024.
He said the party needs a “uniter” rather than a “divider.”
“It’s the reason why I think if we bring in a uniter, rather than a divider, I think we’ve got a better shot at doing what’s right for this country long term. And that’s what I want,” he said.
Voices: What would Trump’s TV arraignment look like?
Jay Black writes:
Donald Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges facing him in Fulton County, waiving his right to an arraignment, and, because not every wish in my hope journal can come true, also waiving our right to see him humbled in front of a judge on television.
On the surface, that might seem like an odd move. After all, Trump’s other arraignments were fundraising bonanzas for the former president, with each one sending legions of innumerate retirees to his website to hemorrhage money faster than a Trump casino.
The list of Donald Trump’s favorite things is well known: golf, sedition, watching TV, sending Eric’s calls to voicemail, putting ketchup on steak, putting ketchup on walls, and, of course, having other people pay his legal bills.
So why skip out on the easy money of another arraignment?
The answer is that the Fulton County arraignment would have been the first one to be televised.
What would Trump’s TV arraignment look like?
Vivek Ramaswamy says he will pardon Trump if elected
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, told ABC’s “This Week” that he would pardon Donald Trump if he was elected to the presidency.
He made the comments after saying he would vote for Donald Trump if the former president wins the Republican primary, even if he is convicted in one of his four ongoing legal battles.
“What I’ve said is clear, if Donald Trump’s the nominee, yes, I will support him,” Mr Ramaswamy said. “And if I’m the president, yes, I will pardon him, because that will help reunite the country, but it’s not the most important thing I’m going to do as the next president.”
Mr Ramaswamy would not be able to pardon Mr Trump in his New York or Georgia cases, should he be convicted, as those are state charges and are not covered under federal pardons.
Trump was too busy ‘saving millions of lives’ from ‘nuclear holocaust’ to run company, fraud probe told
Donald Trump claimed to be too busy “saving millions of lives” from a nuclear holocaust as president to be able to also run his company, specifically not to be able to commit business fraud.
Another entry into the pantheon of memorable excuses...
Trump said he was too busy saving millions from ‘nuclear holocaust’ to run company
Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on voting for Trump if he is convicted
GOP 2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has doubled down on his decisiont to vote for Donald Trump, even if the former president is convicted in one of his four ongoing legal battles.
George Stephanopoulos asked Mr Ramaswamy on ABC’s “This Week” why he thought it would be “ok” for a convicted felon to serve as the president.
“I do not want to see us become a banana republic where the administrative police state uses police force to eliminate opponents from competition,” Mr Ramaswamy said. “That’s not the way it works.”
He added that “I will pick who I believe the best next president should be,” before saying he believed he should be the president, but that he would support the Republican nominee.
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says ‘strong argument’ for Trump’s disqualification under 14th Amendment
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said he believes there’s a “strong case” for Donald Trump to be disqualified from the 2024 presidential race based on the 14th Amendment.
“In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution,” Mr Kaine said during an interview on ABC “This Week.” “So I think there’s a powerful argument to be made.”
He said that the 14th Amendment “is specific” in a section concerning the ineligibility for office of an individual who previously took an oath to defend the Constitution but “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” barring amnesty granted by a two-thirds vote of the Congress.
He said that the issue would likely be settled in the courts.
All Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.
Here, The Independent explains each major case:
Tracking Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand
